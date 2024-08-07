Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.59 Matches Estimates, Revenue of $121.8M Beats Expectations

Strong Net Investment Income and Dividend Declarations

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income Per Share: $0.59, adjusted to $0.58, matching analyst estimates of $0.58.
  • Net Income Per Share: $0.51, adjusted to $0.50.
  • Revenue: $121.8 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $119.78 million.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) Per Share: $17.19, slightly up from $17.17 in the previous quarter.
  • Dividends Declared: Third quarter base dividend of $0.46 per share and a second quarter supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share.
  • New Investment Commitments: $231.0 million for the quarter, with $163.6 million funded across eight new portfolio companies and five upsizes to existing portfolio companies.
  • Total Investment Income: $121.8 million, up from $107.6 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the United States of America.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial) reported net investment income of $0.59 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.58 per share. The company also reported net income of $0.51 per share. These results correspond to an annualized return on equity (ROE) of 13.9% for net investment income and 11.9% for net income.

1818750169148190720.png

Financial Achievements

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial) declared a third quarter base dividend of $0.46 per share and a second quarter supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share. The company's net asset value (NAV) per share was $17.19 at the end of Q2 2024, compared to $17.17 at the end of Q1 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, total investment income was $121.8 million, up from $107.6 million in the same period last year. Net expenses increased to $65.4 million from $57.9 million, primarily due to higher reference rates.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had $34.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a total principal value of debt outstanding at $1,785.0 million. The debt-to-equity ratio was 1.12x, down from 1.19x at the end of Q1 2024.

Investment Activity

During Q2 2024, new investment commitments totaled $231.0 million, with $163.6 million funded across eight new portfolio companies and five upsizes to existing portfolio companies. The company had $290.3 million in exits and repayments.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2024 (Adjusted)
Net Investment Income Per Share $0.59 $0.58
Net Income Per Share $0.51 $0.50
Return on Equity (NII) 13.9% 13.5%
Return on Equity (NI) 11.9% 11.6%
NAV Per Share $17.19 $17.13
Base Dividend Per Share $0.46 -
Total Investment Income $121.8MM -
Net Expenses $65.4MM -
Total Principal Debt Outstanding $1,785.0MM -
Debt-to-Equity Ratio 1.12x -

Analysis

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in Q2 2024, with net investment income and net income per share exceeding analyst estimates. The company's ability to generate strong returns on equity and maintain a stable NAV per share highlights its effective portfolio management and strategic investment decisions. However, the increase in net expenses due to higher reference rates could pose challenges in maintaining profitability margins.

Overall, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial) continues to show resilience and growth potential in the specialty finance sector, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.