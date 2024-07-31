Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$4.92, Revenue of $642.4 Million Misses Estimates

Revenue Declines Amid BetterHelp Segment Challenges

15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $642.4 million, down 2% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $649.65 million.
  • Net Loss: $837.7 million, or $4.92 per share, significantly impacted by a $790.0 million goodwill impairment charge.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $89.5 million, up 24% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Segment Performance: Integrated Care segment revenue increased 5% to $377.4 million, while BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 9% to $265.0 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $60.9 million, compared to $64.6 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a slight decline in cash generation.
On July 31, 2024, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company, a leader in virtual healthcare services, reported a revenue of $642.4 million, a 2% decrease year-over-year, and a net loss of $837.7 million, or $4.92 per share, primarily due to a substantial goodwill impairment charge.

Company Overview

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) is a prominent virtual health provider offering on-demand healthcare services through mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. The company operates in two segments: Integrated Care and BetterHelp. Revenue is mainly generated from subscription-based access fees, with additional income from visit fees and equipment sales. Teladoc Health partners with employers, health plans, and health systems, and has recently expanded its services directly to consumers.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) reported a revenue of $642.4 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $649.65 million. The net loss for the quarter was $837.7 million, or $4.92 per share, significantly impacted by a $790 million goodwill impairment charge related to the BetterHelp segment. This compares to a net loss of $65.2 million, or $0.40 per share, in the same period last year.

The company's Integrated Care segment showed resilience with a 5% increase in revenue to $377.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0%. However, the BetterHelp segment faced headwinds, with a 9% decline in revenue to $265.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $642.4 million $652.4 million -2%
Net Loss $(837.7) million $(65.2) million N/M
Adjusted EBITDA $89.5 million $72.2 million +24%

Operational Highlights

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) reported a 24% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $89.5 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency. The Integrated Care segment's adjusted EBITDA surged by 69% to $64.0 million, while the BetterHelp segment's adjusted EBITDA declined by 26% to $25.5 million.

Despite the challenges, the company maintained a solid adjusted gross margin of 70.7%, nearly unchanged from 70.8% in the previous year. However, the GAAP gross margin slightly decreased to 66.7% from 67.5%.

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) generated $88.7 million in cash flow from operations in Q2 2024, down from $101.2 million in Q2 2023. Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs totaled $27.7 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $60.9 million, compared to $64.6 million in the same period last year.

CEO Commentary

"I am excited to have joined Teladoc Health and for the opportunity to lead the company going forward, building on our strengths while driving higher levels of performance. Our scaled position, core capabilities, and talented employees position us well in this regard," said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.
"I also see opportunities to strengthen execution and to streamline the organization to ensure we are delivering for our customers and stakeholders. While we achieved solid performance in the Integrated Care segment, continued headwinds in the BetterHelp segment impacted overall results. We are focused on addressing the work ahead of us with urgency to unlock greater value across the company over time," Divita added.

Conclusion

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) faces significant challenges, particularly in its BetterHelp segment, which has impacted overall financial performance. However, the company's strong position in the Integrated Care segment and its focus on operational efficiency provide a foundation for potential recovery. Investors will be closely monitoring the company's strategic initiatives and market conditions in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teladoc Health Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.