Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue Beats Estimates with $47.3M

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, showcasing significant revenue growth but a notable net loss.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $47.3 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $39.35 million and reflecting a 35% year-over-year increase.
  • Software Revenue: $35.4 million, up 21% from $29.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Drug Discovery Revenue: $11.9 million, a significant increase from $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Software Gross Margin: Improved to 80%, compared to 77% in the same period last year.
  • Net Loss: $54.0 million, compared to a net income of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $84.1 million, up from $74.9 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher R&D expenses.
  • Cash Position: $381.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024, down from $468.8 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR, Financial), a healthcare-based software company, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company operates in two segments: Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment focuses on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry, while the Drug Discovery segment generates revenue from preclinical and clinical programs, both internally and through collaborations.

Performance Overview

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR, Financial) reported total revenue of $47.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $39.35 million. This represents a 34% increase from $35.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. However, the company posted a net loss of $54.0 million, a significant decline from the net income of $4.3 million in Q2 2023.

1818750564792692736.png

Key Financial Achievements

Software revenue grew by 20% to $35.4 million, up from $29.4 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by increased contributions from new and existing customers purchasing hosted licenses and the renewal of several multi-year deals. Drug discovery revenue also saw a substantial increase, reaching $11.9 million compared to $5.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to milestone revenue from ongoing collaboration programs.

Schrodinger's software gross margin improved to 80% from 77% in Q2 2023, reflecting higher revenue during the period. However, operating expenses rose to $84.1 million from $74.9 million, mainly due to increased R&D expenses.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $47.3 million $35.2 million 34%
Software Revenue $35.4 million $29.4 million 20%
Drug Discovery Revenue $11.9 million $5.8 million 105%
Software Gross Margin 80% 77% -
Operating Expenses $84.1 million $74.9 million 12%
Net (Loss) Income $(54.0) million $4.3 million -

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Schrodinger Inc (SDGR, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaling approximately $381.5 million, down from $468.8 million at the end of 2023. The decrease in cash reserves is attributed to higher operating expenses and investments in R&D.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter. We delivered 20% software revenue growth, and we see many opportunities for customers to increase their scale of adoption of our technology. Our recently announced predictive toxicology initiative reflects our commitment to investing in the science underlying our platform to drive future growth," said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR, Financial) has updated its 2024 full-year guidance for software gross margin and operating expense growth while maintaining other financial expectations. The company anticipates software revenue growth to range from 6% to 13% and drug discovery revenue to range from $30 million to $35 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Analysis

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR, Financial)'s strong revenue growth in both software and drug discovery segments highlights the company's robust business model and the increasing adoption of its computational platform. However, the significant net loss and increased operating expenses pose challenges that the company needs to address to achieve sustainable profitability. The company's substantial cash reserves provide a cushion for continued investment in R&D and strategic initiatives, which are crucial for long-term growth in the competitive healthcare industry.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Schrodinger Inc for further details.

