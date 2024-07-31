Knowles Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $204.7M, GAAP EPS at $(2.90), Non-GAAP EPS Beats Estimates

Knowles Corp (KN) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Q3 2024 Outlook

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $204.7 million, up 18% year-over-year, slightly exceeding estimates of $204.28 million.
  • Gross Profit: $77.6 million, representing 37.9% of revenues, compared to 42.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $(259.3) million, significantly impacted by a $249.4 million goodwill impairment charge.
  • GAAP EPS: $(2.90) per share, compared to $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Cash from Operations: $24.9 million, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities.
  • Third Quarter Outlook: Revenue expected to be between $210 million and $220 million, with GAAP EPS projected to range from $(0.20) to $(0.24).
On July 31, 2024, Knowles Corp (KN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Knowles Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high-performance capacitors, and radio frequency filtering products. It operates in three segments: Precision Devices, Medtech & Specialty Audio, and Consumer MEMS Microphones, with the majority of its revenue coming from the Consumer MEMS Microphones segment.

Performance and Challenges

Knowles Corp reported Q2 2024 revenues of $204.7 million, an 18% increase year-over-year, aligning with the company's guidance. However, the company faced significant challenges, including a substantial goodwill impairment charge of $249.4 million related to the Consumer MEMS Microphones segment, leading to a GAAP net loss of $259.3 million or $(2.90) per share. This impairment significantly impacted the company's bottom line, highlighting the volatility and risks associated with the Consumer MEMS Microphones market.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Knowles Corp achieved several financial milestones. The company generated $24.9 million in net cash from operating activities, allowing it to repurchase shares and reduce debt levels. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.24, significantly above the analyst estimate of $0.12, demonstrating the company's ability to manage its core operations effectively.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2-24 Q1-24 Q2-23
Revenues $204.7M $196.4M $173.0M
Gross Profit $77.6M $69.9M $73.7M
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $79.7M $74.7M $72.7M
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.24 $0.20 $0.23
Net Cash from Operations $24.9M $17.3M $0.5M

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Knowles Corp's balance sheet and cash flow statements reflect its strategic focus on maintaining liquidity and reducing debt. The company reported a strong cash flow from operations, which is crucial for sustaining its investment in high-value markets and products. This financial discipline is essential for navigating the competitive landscape of the hardware industry.

Commentary and Outlook

"We closed the second quarter of 2024 with revenues, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and net cash from operating activities in line with our expectations and at the mid-point of our guided range. Our revenues grew from the prior year by 18% while our generation of net cash from operations remained strong allowing us to repurchase shares while reducing debt levels in the quarter," commented Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Knowles.

Looking ahead, Knowles Corp expects Q3 2024 revenues to range between $210 million and $220 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share projected between $0.29 and $0.33. The company anticipates continued growth in its Medtech and Specialty Audio and Precision Devices segments, along with sustained strong cash generation.

Analysis

Knowles Corp's Q2 2024 performance underscores its resilience and strategic focus on high-value markets. The significant revenue growth and strong cash flow generation are positive indicators of the company's operational efficiency. However, the substantial goodwill impairment charge highlights the inherent risks in the Consumer MEMS Microphones segment. Moving forward, the company's ability to diversify its revenue streams and manage market volatility will be critical for sustained growth and shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Knowles Corp for further details.

