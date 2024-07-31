PaySign Inc (PAYS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $14.33M Beats Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $14.33 million, up 29.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $14.00 million.
  • Net Income: $697 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $104 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.24 million, up 95.8% from $1.14 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 52.9% from 50.9% in the prior year, reflecting a 200 basis point improvement.
  • Plasma Revenue: Increased by 12.6% year-over-year, driven by the addition of eight net new plasma centers, totaling 477 centers.
  • Pharma Patient Affordability Revenue: Increased by 266.8% year-over-year, with eight net new programs added, totaling 61 active programs.
  • Cash Position: Exited the quarter with $31.29 million in unrestricted cash and zero debt.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, PaySign Inc (PAYS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. PaySign Inc, a provider of prepaid card programs, patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, reported significant growth in both revenue and net income.

Company Overview

PaySign Inc is a leading financial services provider specializing in prepaid card programs, patient affordability solutions, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing. The company serves various industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, generating revenue from cardholder fees, interchange fees, card program management fees, transaction claims processing fees, and settlement income.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, PaySign Inc reported total revenues of $14.33 million, a 29.8% increase from the same period in 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $14.00 million. The company also achieved a net income of $697 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $104 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. This result matched the analyst estimate of $0.01 earnings per share.

1818751576190382080.png

Key Financial Achievements

PaySign Inc's financial achievements for the quarter include:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.24 million, up 95.8% from $1.14 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 35.1% to $7.59 million, with a gross profit margin of 52.9%, up from 50.9% in the prior year.
  • Unrestricted cash balance of $31.29 million, with zero debt.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Key details from the income statement and balance sheet include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $14.33 million $11.04 million
Net Income $697 thousand $(104) thousand
Gross Profit $7.59 million $5.62 million
Adjusted EBITDA $2.24 million $1.14 million
Unrestricted Cash $31.29 million $16.99 million

Performance Analysis

PaySign Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by significant growth in its plasma donor compensation and pharma patient affordability businesses. Plasma revenue increased by 12.6%, while pharma patient affordability revenue surged by 266.8%. The company added eight net new plasma centers and eight new patient affordability programs during the quarter, contributing to these impressive results.

“We are extremely pleased with Paysign’s second-quarter financial results, as we continue to grow our business at a rapid pace,” stated Mark Newcomer, President & CEO of Paysign. “In the second quarter, revenues grew 29.8%, and adjusted EBITDA grew 95.8%, driven by double-digit revenue growth in our plasma donor compensation business and an outstanding 266.8% revenue increase in our patient affordability business.”

Conclusion

PaySign Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by significant revenue and net income growth, highlights the company's successful expansion in key business areas. With a solid financial position and continued growth in its core businesses, PaySign Inc is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory and deliver sustainable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PaySign Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.