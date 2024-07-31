On July 31, 2024, PaySign Inc (PAYS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. PaySign Inc, a provider of prepaid card programs, patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, reported significant growth in both revenue and net income.

Company Overview

PaySign Inc is a leading financial services provider specializing in prepaid card programs, patient affordability solutions, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing. The company serves various industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, generating revenue from cardholder fees, interchange fees, card program management fees, transaction claims processing fees, and settlement income.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, PaySign Inc reported total revenues of $14.33 million, a 29.8% increase from the same period in 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $14.00 million. The company also achieved a net income of $697 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $104 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. This result matched the analyst estimate of $0.01 earnings per share.

Key Financial Achievements

PaySign Inc's financial achievements for the quarter include:

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.24 million, up 95.8% from $1.14 million in Q2 2023.

Gross profit increased by 35.1% to $7.59 million, with a gross profit margin of 52.9%, up from 50.9% in the prior year.

Unrestricted cash balance of $31.29 million, with zero debt.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Key details from the income statement and balance sheet include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenues $14.33 million $11.04 million Net Income $697 thousand $(104) thousand Gross Profit $7.59 million $5.62 million Adjusted EBITDA $2.24 million $1.14 million Unrestricted Cash $31.29 million $16.99 million

Performance Analysis

PaySign Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by significant growth in its plasma donor compensation and pharma patient affordability businesses. Plasma revenue increased by 12.6%, while pharma patient affordability revenue surged by 266.8%. The company added eight net new plasma centers and eight new patient affordability programs during the quarter, contributing to these impressive results.

“We are extremely pleased with Paysign’s second-quarter financial results, as we continue to grow our business at a rapid pace,” stated Mark Newcomer, President & CEO of Paysign. “In the second quarter, revenues grew 29.8%, and adjusted EBITDA grew 95.8%, driven by double-digit revenue growth in our plasma donor compensation business and an outstanding 266.8% revenue increase in our patient affordability business.”

Conclusion

PaySign Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by significant revenue and net income growth, highlights the company's successful expansion in key business areas. With a solid financial position and continued growth in its core businesses, PaySign Inc is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory and deliver sustainable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PaySign Inc for further details.