Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.21 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $239 Million

Revenue and Earnings Performance in a Challenging Market

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $239 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $240.39 million, reflecting a 1% year-over-year decline but a 14% sequential increase from Q1-24.
  • Net Income: $36 million, a 37% decrease from Q2-23 but a significant 201% increase from Q1-24.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.33 in Q2-23 but up from $0.07 in Q1-24.
  • Gross Margin: 69.6%, compared to 74.1% in Q2-23 and 67.3% in Q1-24, impacted by amortization of intangible assets and acquisition charges.
  • Operating Income: $38 million, a 41% decline year-over-year but a 171% increase sequentially from Q1-24.
  • Cash and Investments: $555 million with no debt, highlighting a strong financial position as of June 30, 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: $23 million generated in Q2-24, reflecting robust operational cash flow and disciplined capital expenditure management.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Cognex Corp (CGNX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Cognex Corp, a leading provider of machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes, reported revenue of $239 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $240.39 million. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with an EPS of $0.21, surpassing the estimated $0.20.

1818751982912040960.png

Company Overview

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's own cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Performance and Challenges

Cognex Corp reported a 1% year-over-year decline in revenue, primarily due to continued softness in the factory automation business, partially offset by growth in the Logistics and Semiconductor sectors. Sequentially, revenue increased by 14% from Q1-24, driven by the seasonality of Consumer Electronics revenue. The gross margin for Q2-24 was 69.6%, down from 74.1% in Q2-23, but up from 67.3% in Q1-24. The decline in gross margin year-over-year was attributed to the dilution effect from the Moritex acquisition and negative mix effects.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging environment, Cognex Corp achieved several financial milestones. Operating income for Q2-24 was $38 million, a 41% decrease from Q2-23 but a significant 171% increase from Q1-24. The adjusted EBITDA for Q2-24 was $48 million, representing a 30% decline year-over-year but an 89% increase sequentially. The company also reported a net income per diluted share of $0.21, a 37% decrease from Q2-23 but a 201% increase from Q1-24.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2-24 Q2-23 Q1-24
Revenue $239 million $243 million $211 million
Operating Income $38 million $65 million $14 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.21 $0.33 $0.07

Income Statement Highlights

Revenue for Q2-24 was $239 million, a slight decline from $243 million in Q2-23. The gross margin was 69.6%, down from 74.1% in the previous year. Operating expenses increased by 12% year-over-year to $128 million, primarily due to costs related to the Moritex acquisition and investments in the Emerging Customer initiative. Net income for Q2-24 was $36 million, a 37% decrease from Q2-23 but a 201% increase from Q1-24.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cognex Corp maintained a strong financial position with $555 million in cash and investments and no debt. The company generated $28 million in cash from operations during Q2-24, repurchased $11 million of its common stock, and paid $13 million in dividends to shareholders.

Analysis and Outlook

Cognex Corp's performance in Q2-24 reflects the challenges in the factory automation sector, offset by growth in Logistics and Semiconductor markets. The company's focus on AI-driven product innovation and cost management has helped mitigate some of the adverse effects. Looking ahead, Cognex expects Q3-24 revenue to be between $225 million and $240 million, with an adjusted gross margin slightly below 70%.

"Cognex delivered second quarter revenue and gross margin in line with expectations and operating expenses favorable to our guidance," said Robert J. Willett, CEO. "Year-on-year revenue growth in the quarter was strong in our Logistics and Semiconductor end markets, however revenue across the rest of our factory automation business continues to be soft."

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cognex Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.