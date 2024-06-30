Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.22, Revenue of $172.9 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $172.9 million, up 12% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $170.93 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $13.1 million, an improvement from the $23.6 million net loss in the prior-year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.22, compared to -$0.41 in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 50.2%, up from 47.8% in the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $29.9 million, up from $17.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue: Increased to $633.9 million, up 19% year-over-year.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: Total backlog increased by $38 million sequentially and $426 million year-over-year, reaching approximately $2.0 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Performance Overview

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) reported revenue of $172.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $170.93 million. This represents a 12% year-over-year increase and a 4% rise from the first quarter of 2024. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $13.1 million, a significant improvement from the $23.6 million loss in the same quarter last year and a slight improvement from the $13.8 million loss in the first quarter of 2024.

1818752120841728000.png

Key Financial Achievements

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross margin of 50.2% for the second quarter, up from 47.8% in the prior-year quarter and 49.7% in the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin was 55.7%, up from 54.2% in the prior-year quarter and 54.9% from the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $29.9 million, a substantial increase from $17.6 million in the prior-year quarter and $25.2 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $172.9 million $154.5 million
GAAP Gross Margin 50.2% 47.8%
GAAP Net Loss $13.1 million $23.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $29.9 million $17.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $303.8 million, up from $229.7 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported total assets of $1.25 billion, compared to $1.20 billion at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $49.5 million, a significant increase from $17.0 million in the same period last year.

Sales and Strategic Initiatives

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) signed four Tier 1 digital banking contracts, including two new banks and two expansion agreements with existing customers. The company also signed one Enterprise and one Tier 1 relationship pricing contract. Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue increased to $633.9 million, up 19% year-over-year from $533.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

“We closed out the first half of the year with solid sales execution and financial results,” said Q2 Chairman and CEO Matt Flake. “We’ve had broad sales success for several consecutive quarters, highlighted by a mix of net new and expansion wins across our lines of business.”

Outlook

Following the strong results, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) has raised its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company now expects total non-GAAP revenue for the full year 2024 to be between $688.5 million and $692.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 10-11%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $116.5 million and $119.5 million, representing 17% of non-GAAP revenue for the year.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Q2 Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.