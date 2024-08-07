Conmed Corp (CNMD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.96 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $332.1 Million

Conmed Corp (CNMD) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $332.1 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $332.33 million.
  • Net Income: $29.98 million, a significant increase from $13.73 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.96, showing substantial growth from $0.43 in the prior year period.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 55.3% from 53.7% year-over-year.
  • Income from Operations: $47.1 million, up from $27.4 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting operational efficiency.
  • Domestic Sales: Increased by 6.1% year-over-year, reaching $185.4 million.
  • International Sales: Grew by 2.6% year-over-year, totaling $146.7 million.
Article's Main Image

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgeries. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. From a geographic perspective, the firm is U.S.-centric, with maximum domestic sales accounting for revenue, EMEA accounting for second place, APAC at third, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining revenue.

Performance Overview

Conmed Corp (CNMD, Financial) reported net sales of $332.1 million for Q2 2024, a 4.5% increase from $317.7 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure slightly missed the analyst estimate of $332.33 million. The company achieved a diluted EPS of $0.96, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.83.

1818752846544400384.png

Despite the revenue growth, Conmed Corp continues to face supply chain challenges, which have delayed the anticipated commercial reacceleration. Curt R. Hartman, CONMED’s Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

“Our second quarter and first half of 2024 played out largely as expected. Looking forward, we have not yet fully recovered from our supply chain challenges, which has delayed the commercial reacceleration that we had contemplated in our plan at the beginning of the year. We remain highly focused on getting back on offense to serve our customers and driving above-market, long-term growth.”

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Conmed Corp's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $183.7 million, up from $170.7 million in Q2 2023, representing a gross margin of 55.3%, an improvement from 53.7% in the previous year. The company also reported a significant increase in net income, which rose to $30.0 million from $13.7 million in Q2 2023.

However, the company has revised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.305 billion to $1.315 billion, down from the previous range of $1.330 billion to $1.355 billion. This revision is attributed to the ongoing supply chain issues and the negative impact of foreign currency, estimated to be between $5 million and $10 million for the full year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $332.1 million $317.7 million
Gross Profit $183.7 million $170.7 million
Net Income $30.0 million $13.7 million
Diluted EPS $0.96 $0.43

Segment Performance

Orthopedic Surgery reported net sales of $139.5 million, a slight decrease from $140.8 million in Q2 2023. General Surgery, on the other hand, saw an 8.9% increase in net sales, reaching $192.6 million compared to $176.9 million in the same period last year.

Geographic Performance

Domestic sales grew by 6.1% to $185.4 million, while international sales increased by 2.6% to $146.7 million. The impact of foreign currency was minimal, contributing 0.7% to the overall growth.

Outlook

For the full year, Conmed Corp now expects adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.02, down from the prior range of $4.25 to $4.35. The company remains focused on overcoming supply chain challenges and driving long-term growth.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Conmed Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.