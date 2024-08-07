Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $(0.11), Revenue of $50.9 Million, Misses Estimates

Company Faces Challenges Amid Market Opportunities

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: Reported a net loss of $3.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the net income of $35.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted earnings per share (EPS) to common stockholders was $(0.11) for Q2 2024, compared to $0.35 in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Total income for Q2 2024 was $50.9 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $55.05 million.
  • Distributable Earnings: Reported $32.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, down from $41.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share in Q1 2024.
  • Loan Commitments: Closed $622 million of new loan commitments in Q2 2024, bringing total commitments for the first half of 2024 to $1.2 billion.
  • Book Value: As of June 30, 2024, book value was $15.27 per diluted common share on a fully converted basis.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 240,740 shares of common stock at an average price of $12.42 per share, totaling $3.0 million, resulting in a $0.01 per share increase to book value.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc is a private real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt, and first mortgage loans secured by properties located in the United States.

Performance Overview

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of $3.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the $35.8 million net income reported in Q1 2024. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for common stockholders stood at $(0.11), missing the analyst estimate of $0.23. The company also reported distributable earnings of $32.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, down from $41.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, in the previous quarter.

1818753281334341632.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • Core portfolio principal balance increased by $195 million to $5.4 billion.
  • Closed $622 million of new loan commitments at a weighted average spread of 318 basis points.
  • Total liquidity stood at $699 million, including $95 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Declared a second-quarter common stock cash dividend of $0.355, representing an annualized 9.3% yield on book value per share.
  • Repurchased 240,740 shares of common stock at an average price of $12.42 per share, increasing book value by $0.01 per share.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Income (Loss) $(3.8) million $35.8 million
Diluted EPS $(0.11) $0.35
Distributable Earnings $32.4 million $41.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT, Financial) reported total assets of $6.27 billion, up from $5.96 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s book value per diluted common share was $15.27. Total liabilities stood at $4.64 billion, while total equity was $1.54 billion.

Challenges and Market Opportunities

The company faced several challenges, including a significant provision for credit losses amounting to $32.2 million. Additionally, the company recorded a loss of $0.8 million from the sale of two Walgreens stores and a further $3.5 million loss from the sale of 16 Walgreens stores subsequent to the quarter-end.

"We continue to take advantage of attractive market opportunities and have originated over $1.3 billion in total commitments for FBRT year-to-date in 2024," said Richard Byrne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FBRT.
"Our 74% multifamily portfolio is performing well, and our team continues to make exceptional progress working through our watch list and REO positions," added Michael Comparato, President of FBRT.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

During Q2 2024, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT, Financial) closed $622 million of new loan commitments and funded $615 million of principal balance on new and existing loans. The company’s core portfolio consisted of 153 loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $5.4 billion, with over 99% in senior mortgage loans and approximately 74% collateralized by multifamily properties.

Conclusion

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT, Financial) has demonstrated resilience amid market challenges, with significant achievements in its core portfolio and liquidity. However, the company’s financial performance fell short of analyst estimates, highlighting the need for cautious optimism moving forward. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates its credit losses and continues to capitalize on market opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.