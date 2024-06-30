Titan International Inc (TWI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.03 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $532.2 Million Below Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Industry Challenges

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $532.2 million, up from $481.2 million year-over-year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $547.27 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.03, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.26.
  • Free Cash Flow: $53 million, demonstrating strong cash generation despite challenging industry conditions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $49 million, reflecting solid operational performance amidst market headwinds.
  • Net Debt Reduction: Reduced net debt by $43 million from the first quarter, enhancing financial stability.
  • Gross Profit: $80.4 million, representing 15.1% of net sales, down from $85.9 million (17.9%) in the prior year, impacted by higher material costs and inventory revaluation.
Article's Main Image

Titan International Inc (TWI, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leading manufacturer of wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems for off-highway vehicles, operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

1818754139765764096.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Titan International Inc (TWI, Financial) reported net sales of $532.2 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $547.27 million. The company also reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10, missing the analyst estimate of $0.26. Despite these challenges, Titan managed to generate a free cash flow of $53 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $49 million.

Segment Analysis

The Agricultural segment, which is the largest revenue contributor, saw a significant decline. Net sales were $216.3 million, down from $269.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to reduced global demand and unfavorable currency translation impacts. Gross profit in this segment also decreased to $32.3 million from $48.7 million.

The Earthmoving/Construction segment reported net sales of $165.6 million, a slight decrease from $174.7 million in Q2 2023. The segment's gross profit fell to $21.3 million from $29.1 million, impacted by lower sales volume in North America and reduced fixed cost leverage.

Conversely, the Consumer segment experienced substantial growth, with net sales increasing to $150.3 million from $37.3 million in Q2 2023, driven by the Carlstar acquisition. Gross profit in this segment rose to $26.8 million from $8.1 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging industry conditions, Titan International Inc (TWI, Financial) managed to maintain a solid balance sheet. The company reduced its net debt by $43 million and increased its cash position by more than $20 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. However, the company faced higher SG&A expenses, which rose to $51.6 million from $34.9 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to the ongoing SG&A associated with the Carlstar operations.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $532.2 million $481.2 million
Gross Profit $80.4 million $85.9 million
SG&A Expenses $51.6 million $34.9 million
Income from Operations $22.3 million $45.9 million
Net Income $3.4 million $31.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Titan International Inc (TWI, Financial) reported total cash and cash equivalents of $224.1 million, compared to $220.3 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt increased to $535.9 million from $409.2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $72.8 million, down from $88.9 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

"The work we have done to optimize our operations, build a strong team, reduce our debt and diversify our company, culminating with the acquisition of Carlstar in February, has enabled Titan to deliver solid financial results while our industry is working its way through a cyclical trough," said Paul Reitz, President and CEO.

Looking ahead, Titan International Inc (TWI, Financial) has introduced financial guidance for Q3 2024, expecting revenues between $450 million and $500 million, adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $30 million, and free cash flow of $20 million to $30 million.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Titan International Inc for further details.

