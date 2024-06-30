Transocean Ltd (RIG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.15, Revenue Slightly Below at $861 Million

Revenue Meets Estimates Despite Increased Expenses

34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $861 million, slightly below the estimated $862.59 million, but up $98 million sequentially and $132 million year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $123 million, compared to a net income of $98 million in the previous quarter, reflecting a significant sequential decline.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.15, a decrease from $0.11 in the prior quarter and -$0.22 year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $284 million, an increase of $85 million sequentially and $47 million year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0%.
  • Operating and Maintenance Expense: $534 million, up from $523 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to rigs returning to work and increased personnel costs.
  • Backlog: $8.64 billion as of the July 2024 Fleet Status Report, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $133 million, a significant improvement from $86 million used in the prior quarter, driven by better timing of interest payments and increased cash collections.
On July 31, 2024, Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Performance Overview

Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $123 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of -$0.08 per share. However, the company met revenue expectations, reporting $861 million in contract drilling revenues against the estimated $861 million.

1818757265990250496.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Contract drilling revenues increased sequentially by $98 million, primarily due to increased rig utilization and higher revenue efficiency across the fleet. This was partially offset by lower reimbursable revenue and the sale of Paul B. Loyd, Jr. Operating and maintenance expenses rose to $534 million from $523 million in the prior quarter, driven by rigs returning to work and increased costs associated with early retirement of personnel.

General and administrative expenses also saw an increase, reaching $59 million, up from $52 million in the first quarter. This rise was attributed to costs associated with early retirement of personnel and professional fees.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Contract Drilling Revenues $861 million $763 million $729 million
Net Income (Loss) $(123) million $98 million $(165) million
Diluted EPS $(0.15) $0.11 $(0.22)
Adjusted EBITDA $284 million $199 million $237 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.0% 26.0% 31.7%

Income Statement Highlights

Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial) reported an adjusted EBITDA of $284 million, up from $199 million in the previous quarter, reflecting a margin of 33.0%. The company's backlog as of the July 2024 Fleet Status Report stood at $8.64 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial) reported total assets of $20.325 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $475 million. The company’s total liabilities were $9.616 billion, with long-term debt at $6.775 billion. Cash provided by operating activities was $133 million, a significant improvement from the $86 million cash used in the prior quarter.

Commentary and Outlook

"The entire Transocean team executed well in the second quarter, delivering strong uptime performance for our customers, which drove revenue efficiency to 97% and produced 33% Adjusted EBITDA margins," said Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen. "As we continue to secure work for our fleet, our focus remains on optimizing our portfolio of assets to maximize EBITDA and generate free cash flows, which we can use to de-lever the balance sheet."

Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging market environment, but its strategic focus on high-specification offshore drilling units and securing meaningful contracts positions it well for future growth. Investors will be keenly watching how the company manages its expenses and capitalizes on its backlog to drive profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Transocean Ltd for further details.

