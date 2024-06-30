Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42, Revenue Growth in North America NOI by 3.6%

Quarterly Performance Highlights and Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $52.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $207.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Revenue: North American Same Property NOI increased by 3.6% for the quarter and 5.6% for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023.
  • Occupancy: North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year-over-year to 98.7%.
  • Investment Activity: Disposed of six MH properties for $224.6 million and one MH property for $38.0 million in July, using proceeds to pay down debt.
  • Debt: $7.9 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.5 years as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Sun Communities is a residential REIT specializing in manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company owns a portfolio of 666 properties, including 351 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 136 marina properties, with nearly 50% of its portfolio located in Florida or Michigan.

Performance Overview

Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This is a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $207.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. However, the reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.66.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $252.5 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Core Financial Metrics

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) for the quarter was $1.86 per share, down from $1.96 per share in the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core FFO was $3.05 per share, compared to $3.19 per share for the same period in 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.42 ($1.68)
Core FFO per Share $1.86 $1.96
North America Same Property NOI Growth 3.6% N/A

Operational Highlights

North America Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 3.6% for the quarter and 5.6% for the first six months of 2024 compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The adjusted blended occupancy for manufactured housing (MH) and residential vehicle (RV) communities in North America was 98.7%, representing a 150 basis point year-over-year increase.

We are pleased to have delivered solid second quarter results, while advancing our strategy focused on delivering reliable earnings growth. In our Manufactured Housing and Marina segments we saw strong NOI growth supported by sustained demand," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and CEO.

Investment and Capital Activities

During the quarter, Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial) completed several property dispositions and acquisitions. Notably, the company sold a portfolio of six MH properties for $224.6 million and used the proceeds to pay down $62.3 million of mortgage debt and $151.1 million of borrowings under its Senior Credit Facility. Additionally, the company acquired one marina property and two marina expansion assets for $12.0 million.

Balance Sheet and Debt

As of June 30, 2024, Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial) had $7.9 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.5 years. The company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.2 times, which improved to 6.0 times pro forma for the post-June 30, 2024 property dispositions and debt repayments.

Guidance and Outlook

Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year Core FFO per share guidance for 2024 in the range of $7.06 to $7.22. The company also established third-quarter 2024 Core FFO per share guidance in the range of $2.46 to $2.56.

For more detailed financial data and insights, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sun Communities Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.