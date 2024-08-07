James Gantt, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company on July 30, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 46,287 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc specializes in providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. The company's software, technology, and services are designed to help streamline operations and enhance efficiency across various sectors of the retail, wholesale, pharmaceutical, and other industries.

Over the past year, James Gantt has sold a total of 13,722 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Manhattan Associates Inc were trading at $256.5 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $15.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 77.86, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.76 and above the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12, based on a GF Value of $228.53. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.