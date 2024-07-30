On July 30, 2024, Aurelio Aleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp (FBP, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,095,261 shares of First BanCorp.

First BanCorp, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico. It provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company's services include commercial banking, residential mortgage lending, and insurance agency.

Over the past year, Aurelio Aleman has sold a total of 200,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for First BanCorp shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of First BanCorp were trading at $21.57 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.515 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.79, which is above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, First BanCorp's stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. The GF Value of $17.31 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

