On July 29, 2024, Director Pamela Carlton sold 534 shares of Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,146 shares of the company.

Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial) is a global independent investment banking advisory firm. It provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other strategic corporate transactions, primarily for multinational corporations and private equity firms.

Over the past year, Pamela Carlton has engaged in multiple transactions involving Evercore Inc shares, selling a total of 1,126 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been seven insider sells and no insider buys at Evercore Inc.

Shares of Evercore Inc were priced at $247.07 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Evercore Inc stands at 34.63, which is above both the industry median of 18.38 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.98. The GF Value of $125.07 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

