Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 8,500 Shares

On July 29, 2024, Fidji Simo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), sold 8,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,951,167 shares of Maplebear Inc.

Maplebear Inc, operating under the brand name Instacart, is a technology-driven, grocery delivery and pick-up service in the United States and Canada. The company aims to make grocery shopping effortless for consumers by delivering fresh groceries and everyday essentials with the convenience of online ordering.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 191,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Maplebear Inc, where insider activity has included 15 buys and 24 sells over the last year.

The shares of Maplebear Inc were priced at $34.53 on the day of the sale, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $9.13 billion. This valuation is crucial for investors considering the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow of the stock.

This insider sell event might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the actions of key executives at Maplebear Inc and their perspective on the stock's valuation.

