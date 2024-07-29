Insider Selling: Director Herbert Schmidt Sells 21,000 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG)

On July 29, 2024, Herbert Schmidt, Director at Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG, Financial), executed a sale of 21,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, operates as a truckload carrier in the United States. The company provides expedited long haul freight services, dedicated fleet services, and regional solo-driver services. Covenant Logistics Group Inc also offers brokerage services for freight management.

The shares were sold at a price of $55.24, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,160,040. This sale has contributed to a total of 21,000 shares sold by Herbert Schmidt over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Covenant Logistics Group Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells.

As of the latest sale, Covenant Logistics Group Inc has a market cap of approximately $737.027 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.28, which is above both the industry median of 14.33 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Covenant Logistics Group Inc is $39.15 per share, making the current price of $55.24 signify a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41. This assessment categorizes the stock as Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity and valuation metrics provide essential data points for investors monitoring Covenant Logistics Group Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

