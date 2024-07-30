On July 30, 2024, Kenneth Walsh, Director of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $14.44 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 146,039 shares of the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc operates as a bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers deposit accounts, loans, and other banking services catering to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, Kenneth Walsh has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has seen 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc's shares were trading at $14.44 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $116.805 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.49, which is above the industry median of 10.435 but below the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $13.83, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

