On July 31, 2024, Daniel Dunn, Chief Revenue Officer of Morningstar Inc (MORN, Financial), sold 1,600 shares of the company at a price of $320.89 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $513,424. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,967 shares of Morningstar Inc.

Morningstar Inc is a global financial services firm that provides an array of investment-research and investment-management services. With its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the company is known for its wide range of products and services including investment research, portfolio management, and data services.

Over the past year, Daniel Dunn has sold a total of 3,600 shares of Morningstar Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Morningstar Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying, with 60 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Morningstar Inc were trading at $320.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $13.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 55.63, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 18.38.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $301.07, indicating that with a current price of $320.89, Morningstar Inc is considered Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are components of the GF Value calculation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.