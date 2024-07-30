Director Joseph Baratta Sells 4,987 Shares of Blackstone Inc (BX)

On July 30, 2024, Joseph Baratta, Director at Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,987 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,197 shares of Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc is a global leader in investment and advisory services, specializing in asset management, including investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds.

Over the past year, Joseph Baratta has sold a total of 224,852 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale occurred when shares of Blackstone Inc were priced at $140.9, valuing the transaction at approximately $702,351.3. This price reflects a market cap of $109.2 billion for Blackstone Inc.

The price-earnings ratio of Blackstone Inc stands at 54.26, significantly above both the industry median of 12.475 and the company's historical median. Additionally, with a current stock price of $140.9 and a GF Value of $92.46, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.52, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider transaction trends at Blackstone Inc over the past year show a total of 6 insider buys and 8 insider sells. This recent sale by the insider is part of a broader pattern observed within the company.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for assessing the stock's current standing and future prospects within the market.

