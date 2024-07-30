Director Joseph Baratta Sells 4,987 Shares of Blackstone Inc (BX)

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Joseph Baratta, Director at Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,987 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,197 shares of Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc is a global leader in investment and advisory services, specializing in asset management, including investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds.

Over the past year, Joseph Baratta has sold a total of 224,852 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale occurred when shares of Blackstone Inc were priced at $140.9, valuing the transaction at approximately $702,351.3. This price reflects a market cap of $109.2 billion for Blackstone Inc.

The price-earnings ratio of Blackstone Inc stands at 54.26, significantly above both the industry median of 12.475 and the company's historical median. Additionally, with a current stock price of $140.9 and a GF Value of $92.46, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.52, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider transaction trends at Blackstone Inc over the past year show a total of 6 insider buys and 8 insider sells. This recent sale by the insider is part of a broader pattern observed within the company.

1818841704388784128.png

1818841779680735232.png

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for assessing the stock's current standing and future prospects within the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.