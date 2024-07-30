On July 30, 2024, Jorge Colon, Director at OFG Bancorp (OFG, Financial), executed a sale of 44,257 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $45.69 per share, totaling approximately $2,023,352. The insider now owns 59,743 shares of OFG Bancorp.

OFG Bancorp, operating in the financial sector, provides a range of banking and financial services. These include commercial, consumer, and mortgage lending, as well as corporate and individual banking services primarily in Puerto Rico.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at OFG Bancorp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 16 insider sales and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Jorge Colon follows this trend.

Shares of OFG Bancorp were trading at $45.69 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.19, which is above the industry median of 10.435.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. The GF Value of $36.60 is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might prompt investors to keep an eye on stock performance and insider transactions at OFG Bancorp, considering the current valuation metrics and the ongoing trends in insider activities.

