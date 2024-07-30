On July 30, 2024, Mano Koilpillai, former Director of Argan Inc (AGX, Financial), executed a sale of 2,633 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,975 shares of Argan Inc.

Argan Inc (AGX, Financial) is primarily engaged in providing engineering, procurement, and construction services in the power industry. The company's services are directed at the construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities.

Over the past year, Mano Koilpillai has sold a total of 5,333 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Argan Inc were trading at $76.92 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.054 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Argan Inc stands at 28.09, which is above both the industry median of 15.58 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Argan Inc is estimated at $61.10 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics. The transaction details and the company's financial metrics provide a comprehensive view for stakeholders considering investment decisions in Argan Inc (AGX, Financial).

