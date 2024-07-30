On July 30, 2024, Director Wayne Jones sold 700 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company.

Texas Roadhouse Inc, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a full-service restaurant chain known for its steaks and Western-themed decor. The company operates over 600 restaurants across the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, Wayne Jones has engaged in a total of 700 shares sold and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc were priced at $174 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $11.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.69, which is above both the industry median of 22.57 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, based on a GF Value of $132.75. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

