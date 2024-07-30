On July 30, 2024, Jonathan Chadwick, Director at ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), executed a sale of 3,391 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of ServiceNow Inc.

ServiceNow Inc specializes in providing cloud computing solutions to manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company's platform allows organizations to enhance operational efficiencies by streamlining and automating routine work tasks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,391 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where ServiceNow Inc has seen a total of 65 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were priced at $801 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $167.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 144.45, which is above the industry median of 26.76.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $779.58, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics in relation to its historical performance and industry standards.

