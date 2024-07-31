Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Retail Sales Growth Amid Industry Challenges

Uxin Ltd (UXIN) reports a 38% increase in retail sales and improved gross profit margins despite a challenging market environment.

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Retail Sales Volume: 10,179 units for fiscal year 2024; 3,124 units in Q4 2024 (38% increase YoY).
  • Retail Revenue: RMB 1.02 billion for fiscal year 2024; RMB 269 million in Q4 2024 (2% increase YoY).
  • Wholesale Revenue: RMB 39.7 million in Q4 2024 (31% decrease YoY).
  • Total Revenue: RMB 1.38 billion for fiscal year 2024; RMB 319 million in Q4 2024.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 5.9% for fiscal year 2024; 6.6% in Q4 2024 (compared to 4.8% in Q3 2024 and 2.3% in Q4 2023).
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: RMB 176 million for fiscal year 2024 (40% reduction YoY); RMB 39.7 million in Q4 2024.
  • Average Selling Price (ASP): RMB 86,000 in Q4 2024 (down from RMB 117,000 in Q4 2023).
  • Inventory Turnover Days: Approximately 30 days in Q4 2024 (down from 45 days at the beginning of the fiscal year).
  • Projected Retail Sales Volume: 4,000 units for Q1 2025; 25,000 units for fiscal year 2025 (150% increase YoY).
  • Projected Total Revenue: Between RMB 390 million and RMB 410 million for Q1 2025.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Uxin Ltd (UXIN, Financial) achieved a 38% increase in retail sales during the traditionally slow season of the spring festival, selling 3,124 units from January to March 2024.
  • The company's gross profit margin rose from 1.2% in fiscal year 2023 to 5.9% in fiscal year 2024, indicating improved profitability.
  • Uxin Ltd (UXIN) has significantly reduced its reconditioning costs per vehicle by 50% compared to the previous fiscal year through bulk procurement, SMART repairs, and 3D printing technology.
  • The company has implemented a highly cost-effective customer acquisition strategy, reducing advertising and promotion expenses by more than 50% compared to last year.
  • Uxin Ltd (UXIN) projects a year-over-year retail sales growth of 150% for fiscal year 2025 and aims to achieve company-wide adjusted EBITDA profitability starting from the third quarter of the fiscal year.

Negative Points

  • The competitive pricing strategies initiated by car manufacturers have disrupted the price structure of the used car market, leading to a substantial decline in profitability across the industry.
  • The average selling price (ASP) of retail vehicles decreased from RMB 117,000 in the same period last year to RMB 86,000 this quarter, impacting revenue.
  • Wholesale transaction volume in the fourth quarter decreased by 31% year-over-year to 934 units, leading to a total wholesale revenue of RMB 39.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year of 2024 was a loss of RMB 176 million, despite a nearly 40% reduction in losses compared to the fiscal year of 2023.
  • The construction of the new superstore in Zhengzhou is expected to take some time and will not be completed until next year, delaying potential profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We noticed that the company recently entered a strategic cooperation with Zhengzhou worth RMB 170 million. Can you elaborate on this cooperation and how long it will take for the new superstore to achieve profitability? Additionally, what is the company's strategy for selecting new cities for expansion? And are there any other cities currently in progress?
A: This is D.K. I will address that question. You're correct. We have recently signed a contract with the Zhengzhou city government, and the local government plans to provide substantial support for our used car business in the area. In addition to the joint investment of RMB 170 million for our Zhengzhou superstore operation, the government also plans to invest an additional RMB 500 million in constructing the superstore site. The government will also offer industry subsidies, facilities, and other support to ensure that our project in Zhengzhou can commence as soon as possible. The construction of the store will take some time and is expected to be completed next year. Our offline superstore models in Xi'an and Hefei are running smoothly, and we anticipate that the new superstore will take approximately 12 months or less from commencement to achieving EBITDA profitability. When choosing new areas for expansion, we prioritize cities with large vehicle ownership, high activities in used car transactions, and superior traffic conditions. We are currently in negotiations with multiple cities and expect to finalize cooperation with 1 to 2 cities within this year.

Q: How is your used new energy vehicle (NEV) business developing, and what percentage of Uxin's inventory do they make up? Compared to fuel-powered used cars, are there major differences in profitability and cost when selling used NEVs?
A: The growth rate of NEV sales in China this year has indeed been very impressive, with their market share in new car sales now approaching 50%. Since the NEV boom only started in the last 2 to 3 years, their total ownership is only about 25 million, which is less than 10% of the national vehicle ownership of 340 million. Most NEVs haven't yet entered the used car sales space yet, so currently the proportion of our NEV sales is between 10% to 15%, which is still above market level. From our experience, the profitability of used NEVs is slightly higher than that of fuel-powered used cars. Used NEVs offer excellent value for money, have a higher sales turnover rate, and lower average reconditioning costs. Our operational system fully supports the acquisition, reconditioning, sales, and after-sales services for used NEVs. We believe that with the rapid development of NEVs in China, the proportion of NEVs in our retail business will continue to increase, and we're fully prepared to capture that opportunity.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024?
A: This is John Lin. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, we faced the traditional off-season for used car sales due to the Chinese New Year. Nevertheless, we delivered remarkable sales results with a total retail transaction volume of 3,124 units, a 38% increase compared to the same period last year. The total retail revenue for the fourth quarter was RMB 269 million, representing a 2% year-over-year increase. Despite certain challenges, we proactively adjusted our inventory structure to adapt to market changes. Our total revenues in the fourth quarter were RMB 319 million, and our gross profit margin for the quarter was 6.6%, compared to 4.8% in the previous quarter and 2.3% in the same period last year. For the full fiscal year 2024, our total retail transaction volume totaled 10,179 units, achieving a retail revenue of RMB 1.02 billion and total revenues of RMB 1.38 billion. Our adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB 176 million, representing a nearly 40% reduction in losses compared to the fiscal year of 2023.

Q: What are your projections for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025?
A: For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, we expect our retail transaction volume to reach 4,000 units, representing a sequential increase of over 25%. Wholesale transaction volume is expected to be 1,500 units. Total revenues are projected to be between RMB 390 million and RMB 410 million. We also anticipate that our gross profit will remain stable compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. For the full fiscal year of 2025, we project a retail transaction volume of around 25,000 units, representing a year-over-year increase of 150%. Our goal is to achieve company-wide adjusted EBITDA profitability starting from the third quarter of the fiscal year, which is from October to December in 2024.

Q: How has Uxin's branding and sales capabilities evolved over the past year?
A: This is D.K. Our branding and sales capabilities have generated a positive flywheel effect, further enhancing sales efficiency. By connecting with customers through superior products and services, we have built a stronger network effect in regional markets as customers' trust and reputation have grown, further boosting sales conversion rates. Our in-store customer conversion rate has reached approximately 40%. Despite intense industry competition, our retail vehicle inventory turnover rate has improved by over 60% compared to the previous fiscal year, allowing us to achieve higher retail sales with the same inventory size. Our AI pricing model dynamically monitors 600,000s of used car data points across the Internet, creating competitive models based on factors such as the car's model, age, condition, and mileage. This system, combined with customers' viewing records and offline test drives, can generate purchase and sale prices and adjust them promptly to ensure Uxin's vehicles remain highly competitive in the market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.