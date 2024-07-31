Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE, Financial) achieved a 4% net sales growth in the second quarter, driven by acquisitions.

The company added four high-performing companies during the quarter and one in July, expanding its market presence and product lines.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) continues to build its capabilities, strengthen teams, and expand its branch network across the US and Canada.

The company has a robust acquisition pipeline and expects to continue adding new companies to support growth.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has a strong balance sheet and available liquidity of approximately $543 million, ensuring financial flexibility.

Negative Points

Organic daily sales declined by 3% due to weak demand and price deflation in select products like PVC pipe and grass seed.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 70 basis points to 14.9%, impacted by negative organic growth and lower gross margin.

SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased by 60 basis points to 24.3%, primarily driven by acquisitions.

The company expects price deflation to persist throughout 2024, impacting overall sales growth.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) faces challenges in the repair and upgrade market, which is expected to be down high single digits in 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How did you determine the 2% to 3% price deflation guidance for the second half?

A: We factored in some uncertainty, especially with PVC pipe and grass seed prices. Fertilizer has stabilized, but we anticipate a 2% to 3% decline, with 2% being the current trend and 3% accounting for potential further declines. (Doug Black, CEO)

Q: What is driving the lower EBITDA margin guidance for the year?

A: The primary driver is lower sales, despite taking out more SG&A expenses than initially planned. Margins are trending positively, but the stickiness of price deflation has delayed expected improvements. (John Guthrie, CFO)

Q: Did the company achieve leverage on organic SG&A despite a 3% decline in organic daily sales?

A: Yes, we achieved slight leverage in the base business. However, the second half will be tougher due to last year's significant pullbacks, and we expect slight deleverage in the base business. (Doug Black, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the operational issues with Pioneer and the timeline for improvement?

A: Pioneer is facing the same market headwinds as the rest of the business, and IT development delays have pushed back integration. Despite these challenges, we are happy with the deal and expect improvements over the next couple of years. (Doug Black, CEO)

Q: Are there any signs of PVC pipe price increases from suppliers?

A: We haven't heard of any price increases. The market for PVC pipe is more stable this year, and we look forward to getting past the volatility. (Scott Salmon, EVP Strategy and Development)

Q: What is causing the continued pressure in the grass seed market?

A: It's a combination of increased supply and a good growing year. While demand is stable, the market is adjusting from the high growth seen during COVID. (Scott Salmon, EVP Strategy and Development)

Q: Is there a risk that price deflation persists into early 2025?

A: We don't expect it to be a significant issue in 2025. Most of our products' prices are flat this year, and we anticipate normal price increases for the rest of our products next year. (John Guthrie, CFO; Doug Black, CEO)

Q: What factors are driving the high single-digit decline in the repair and remodel (R&R) market?

A: It's a combination of consumer confidence, high interest rates, and lower housing turnover. The high-end remodel market is solid, but the middle-income segment is taking a hit this year. (Doug Black, CEO)

Q: How sustainable is the 3% reduction in underlying SG&A?

A: We have fast and flexible local teams that can adjust to market conditions. However, we aim to balance short-term gains with long-term growth. (Doug Black, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the focus branches and their potential for improvement?

A: We are focusing on the bottom 20% of our branches, addressing issues like leadership, product mix, and SG&A. We aim to bring these branches up to the company average. (Doug Black, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.