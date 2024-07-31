Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

Delivered 1% organic revenue and 3% orders growth with all segments contributing.

Expanded margins despite headwinds in the China market.

Strong performance in the US market, particularly in imaging, IGT, and ultrasound.

Raised adjusted EBIT margin guidance due to productivity and optimization initiatives.

Secured more than $800 million in multimodality equipment, software, and service contracts in the US.

Negative Points

Lowered full-year organic revenue growth guidance due to prolonged timing of the China stimulus rollout.

Anticipated continued sales decline in China for the second half of the year.

Negative free cash flow in the second quarter due to timing of certain payments.

Organic revenue in the ultrasound segment was down 1% year over year, primarily due to China market headwinds.

Patient care solutions segment EBIT margin decreased 90 basis points year over year due to product mix.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the China stimulus program on your 2024 and 2025 outlook?

A: The rollout of the China stimulus program is taking longer than expected, impacting our sales and orders. We now anticipate a continued sales decline in China for the second half of 2024 and have adjusted our full-year organic revenue growth guidance accordingly. However, we expect the stimulus to positively impact orders starting in late 2024, with a more significant impact in 2025. (Peter Arduini, CEO; James Saccaro, CFO)

Q: How were you able to maintain margins and EPS guidance despite lowering revenue expectations?

A: We have focused on lean culture, cost initiatives, and productivity improvements, which have exceeded our expectations. These efforts have led to margin expansion and offset the revenue decline. We also had a strong gross margin contribution and effective cost containment initiatives. (James Saccaro, CFO)

Q: What are your thoughts on the medium-term growth outlook, especially considering the China market?

A: We remain confident in our medium-term goals for revenue and profit growth. While the China market presents challenges this year, we expect it to be a positive growth driver in 2025. Our commercial execution, new product introductions, and increased R&D investments position us well for future growth. (Peter Arduini, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the new CMS reimbursement proposal on your radiopharmaceuticals business?

A: The new CMS reimbursement proposal is expected to significantly benefit our radiopharmaceuticals business by providing better reimbursement for our products. This change will make it more economically viable for healthcare providers to adopt our diagnostic agents, driving growth in this segment. (Peter Arduini, CEO)

Q: How do you view the US market and its impact on your orders and sales growth?

A: The US market remains robust, with strong orders and sales growth across all segments. We have seen particular strength in imaging, IGT, and ultrasound. Our commercial execution and new product introductions have contributed to our success in this market. (James Saccaro, CFO)

Q: What are the key drivers behind your strong performance in the US market?

A: Our success in the US market is driven by our strong product portfolio, commercial execution, and the replacement cycle of older installed equipment. We have also seen increased demand for our new product introductions and integrated solutions. (Peter Arduini, CEO)

Q: How do you plan to leverage AI and digital tools to drive growth and efficiency?

A: We are developing proprietary AI tools to enhance clinical and operational efficiencies. Our recent acquisitions and collaborations, such as with Intelligent Ultrasound and Amazon Web Services, will help us build advanced AI solutions to streamline hospital operations and improve patient care. (Peter Arduini, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on your cost optimization initiatives and their impact on margins?

A: We have implemented various cost optimization initiatives, including consolidating vendors, moving to the cloud, and reducing internal data centers. These actions have resulted in significant cost savings and margin improvements. Our lean culture and productivity initiatives have also contributed to our margin expansion. (James Saccaro, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for the second half of 2024 in terms of revenue and margin performance?

A: We expect continued margin expansion in the second half of 2024, driven by our productivity initiatives and cost optimization efforts. While we anticipate a challenging market in China, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our adjusted EBIT margin and EPS guidance. (James Saccaro, CFO)

Q: How do you view the long-term growth potential of your pharmaceutical diagnostics segment?

A: We are optimistic about the long-term growth potential of our pharmaceutical diagnostics segment, especially with the new CMS reimbursement changes. Our investments in new molecules and the increasing demand for diagnostic agents position us well for future growth in this segment. (Peter Arduini, CEO)

