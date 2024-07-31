Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Revenue growth and robust cash flow underscore Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)'s resilience despite ongoing market headwinds.

Summary
  • Revenue: $558 million, up 9% YoY, down 8% organically.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: 11.7%.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 12.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 18.6%.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.82.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $3.12.
  • GAAP Effective Tax Rate: 26%.
  • Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: 25%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $69 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $15 million for the quarter, $92 million YTD.
  • Cash on Hand: $562 million.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Leverage: 1.6 times.
  • Capital Returned to Shareholders: $41 million in Q2, $73 million YTD.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase: 8%, equating to $2.80 annual rate.
  • Electronics Segment Sales: Down 13% YoY, 12% organically.
  • Transportation Segment Sales: Down 2% YoY, 1% organically.
  • Industrial Segment Sales: Down 7% YoY, 6% organically.
  • Q3 Sales Guidance: $540 to $570 million.
  • Q3 EPS Guidance: $1.95 to $2.15.
  • Full Year Operating Margin Guidance: 12% to 14%.
  • Full Year Tax Rate Estimate: 23%.
  • Capital Expenditures Estimate: $100 million.
Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, Financial) exceeded the high end of both sales and earnings guidance ranges for Q2 2024.
  • The company delivered strong free cash flow, demonstrating the effectiveness of its operating model.
  • Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) has a solid balance sheet and significant financial capacity, positioning it well for long-term growth.
  • The company secured numerous design wins across various sectors, including data centers, medical applications, and transportation.
  • Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) continues to prioritize sustainability, integrating it into daily operations and long-term growth strategies.

Negative Points

  • The passive electronics channel destocking that negatively impacted 2023 and the first half of 2024 is still causing cautious order patterns from customers.
  • Industrial OEM destocking had a pronounced impact on power semiconductor exposure, with continued soft industrial demand expected through the second half of the year.
  • The electronics market remained soft in Q2 2024, with consumer product appliances and building technologies demand particularly weak.
  • Commercial vehicle market conditions are soft, driven by agricultural and construction exposures, with continued weakness expected in Europe and China.
  • Commodity inflation, particularly in copper and silver, had an 80 basis point unfavorable impact on margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you delineate the electronics book-to-bill between passive and semiconductor sides, and how AI might be impacting orders?
A: The overall electronics book-to-bill is slightly above 1.0. The passive business remains stable, slightly above 1.0, but we are not seeing a significant pickup due to cautious OEM customer orders. The semiconductor side, particularly power semiconductors, has been below 1.0 due to softer industrial markets. However, order rates have begun to stabilize and approach 1.0. AI-driven data center applications have shown robust demand, contributing positively to our business.

Q: Regarding channel dynamics, when do you expect inventory levels to normalize for passive distribution and protection semiconductor businesses?
A: The protection semiconductor business entered correction mode later than passives and typically follows a quarter or two behind. We expect the protection semiconductor business to normalize a quarter or two after the passive business.

Q: Can you unpack the upside risk in your full-year margin guidance of 12% to 14%, especially given the cautious third-quarter outlook?
A: We've done significant work on portfolio diversification and execution, which has improved our margin foundation. The expected margin improvement in the second half is driven by volume recovery and operational improvements, particularly in the transportation segment.

Q: Should we expect typical sequential declines in electronics in Q4, given cautious ordering patterns?
A: While electronics typically decline sequentially in Q4, normalized inventory levels and stable POS suggest growth that offsets typical calendarization. Automotive outgrowth opportunities also support this view.

Q: How are you managing input cost headwinds like copper and silver, and what is the outlook for pricing?
A: Input cost increases are more significant in our transportation segment. Many contracts include clauses for copper pass-through, though timing may not align perfectly. We are also working on independent pricing improvements beyond metals cost increases.

Q: What are customers telling you about their cautious order patterns, and what would increase their confidence to restock?
A: Customers are cautious due to high inventory carrying costs and short lead times. They are placing orders cautiously, waiting for capacity constraints to drive future orders. There is no indication of significant end-market problems, just cautious inventory management.

Q: Can you expand on your M&A focus and the current environment for valuations?
A: We focus on diversifying our market exposure, particularly in industrial markets, and look for attractive margin profiles and long-term growth trends. While multiples remain strong, we prioritize return profiles and strategic fit over immediate acquisitions.

Q: How do you view the business environment given the second-quarter upside and cautious third-quarter outlook?
A: The second-quarter upside was driven by late orders in electronics and industrial segments. However, the cautious third-quarter outlook is due to softer industrial markets and ongoing OEM and channel destocking in power semiconductors.

Q: What are the priorities for your increased CapEx guidance, and how does this impact share repurchases?
A: CapEx is focused on organic growth and capacity investments, including the Elmos fab acquisition. Share repurchases are periodic and based on market conditions and M&A opportunities. We balance repurchases with strategic investments.

Q: Can you elaborate on the weakness in commercial transportation and the outlook for a rebound?
A: The weakest areas are construction and agriculture, particularly in Europe and China. On-road heavy truck demand has been more resilient. We see meaningful opportunities for design wins and content improvement despite challenging markets.

