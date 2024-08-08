On August 1, 2024, WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. WESCO International is an industrial distributor with three reportable segments: electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers over 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Approximately 74% of its sales are generated in the United States, with operations in 50 other countries.

Performance Overview

WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) reported net sales of $5.5 billion for Q2 2024, a 4.6% decrease from $5.7 billion in Q2 2023. Organic sales declined by 0.8% year-over-year but increased by 4.7% sequentially. The company faced challenges due to a significant slowdown in purchases by utility customers, which offset the double-digit growth in its Wesco Data Center Solutions business.

Operating profit for the quarter was $324 million, with an operating margin of 5.9%. The gross margin improved to 21.9%, up 30 basis points year-over-year and 60 basis points sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 7.3%, up 90 basis points sequentially but down 40 basis points year-over-year.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) completed the divestiture of Wesco Integrated Supply (WIS) on April 1, 2024, and utilized the net proceeds to repurchase $300 million of its stock. The company generated $523 million in operating cash flow for the first six months of 2024, positioning it well to achieve its full-year free cash flow outlook of $800 million to $1 billion.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Sales $5.5 billion $5.7 billion Gross Profit $1.2 billion $1.2 billion Operating Profit $324 million $364 million Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $218 million $179 million Earnings Per Diluted Share $4.28 $3.41

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) reported total assets of $15.1 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $716.5 million. The company’s total liabilities stood at $10.3 billion, while stockholders' equity was $4.9 billion. Operating cash flow for the second quarter was an outflow of $223.8 million, primarily driven by changes in net working capital.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our second quarter results were somewhat below our expectations for a low single-digit decline in reported sales against a continued mixed and multi-speed economic environment. Results improved as we moved through the quarter with a return to organic sales growth in June along with sequential margin expansion. We continued to benefit from the increase in AI-driven data center growth with sales in our Wesco Data Center Solutions business up double-digits. This was more than offset by a significant slowdown in purchases by our utility customers. While we remain confident in the long-term growth of our Utility and Broadband Solutions business, the customer destocking and delay of capital projects clearly impacted our results in the quarter," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO.

WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) has adjusted its full-year outlook, now expecting organic sales growth of -1.5% to 0.5% versus the prior year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.0% to 7.3%. The company plans to build on its improving sequential momentum in the second half of 2024, leveraging its global capabilities, leading scale, and expanded portfolio.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WESCO International Inc for further details.