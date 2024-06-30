Clearway Energy Inc is a publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor with a focus on investments in clean energy and owner of modern, sustainable, and long-term contracted assets across North America. The company segments its operations into conventional power generation, renewables, and thermal divisions.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) reported:

Net Income: $4 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $353 million

Cash from Operating Activities: $196 million

Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD): $187 million

Despite a decrease in Net Income compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to non-cash impacts from economic hedges, the company saw an increase in Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD. This was driven by higher renewable production and contributions from growth investments.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) signed agreements to invest in significant solar plus storage projects and entered into a new Resource Adequacy contract for Marsh Landing. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4171 per share, continuing to target annual dividend growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026.

"Following another solid quarter that benefited from our operating fleet's diversification, Clearway remains well positioned to achieve its 2024 financial objectives," said Craig Cornelius, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

However, the company faces challenges such as the non-cash impacts from economic hedges and the need to manage its liquidity effectively, given the significant growth investments.

Income Statement Highlights

($ millions) Three Months Ended 6/30/24 Three Months Ended 6/30/23 Six Months Ended 6/30/24 Six Months Ended 6/30/23 Total Operating Revenues $366 $406 $629 $694 Operating Income $84 $149 $55 $191 Net Income $4 $84 $(42) $44

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) reported total liquidity of $1,065 million, down from $1,505 million as of December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to growth investments, including payments for Cedar Creek, Victory Pass, Arica, and the Rosie BESS assets.

Key metrics include:

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $570 million

Revolving Credit Facility Availability: $495 million

Operational Performance

In the second quarter of 2024, the Conventional segment's availability was higher than in the same period in 2023, primarily due to longer planned maintenance in 2023 and strong operational performance in 2024. The Renewables segment saw a 40% increase in generation, driven by growth investments and higher wind resources.

Growth Investments and Strategic Announcements

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) made several strategic moves, including:

Contracting approximately 195 MW of Marsh Landing’s RA

Entering partnership arrangements for a 500 MW solar plus storage project

Acquiring cash equity interests in Luna Valley and Daggett 1 Storage projects

Quarterly Dividend

On August 1, 2024, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4171 per share, payable on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 3, 2024.

Financial Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2024 full-year CAFD guidance of $395 million, factoring in the contribution of committed growth investments and estimates for merchant energy gross margin at the conventional fleet.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clearway Energy Inc for further details.