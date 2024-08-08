City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.14, Revenue Falls Short at $42.34 Million

City Office REIT Inc (CIO) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $42.34 million, falling short of the estimated $43.19 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss of $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Operating Income (NOI): $24.85 million, down from $27.36 million year-over-year.
  • Same Store Cash NOI: Decreased by 2.0% for the quarter compared to the same period last year.
  • Leasing Activity: Signed 162,000 square feet of new leases and 107,000 square feet of renewals, with renewal cash rents increasing by 4.3%.
  • Debt: Total principal outstanding debt of approximately $652.4 million, with 90% being fixed or effectively fixed rate.
  • Dividends: Declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share and $0.4140625 per share of 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock.
Article's Main Image

City Office REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. The company aims to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and capital appreciation. It owns office buildings in metropolitan areas such as Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, Seattle, and Tampa.

Performance and Challenges

City Office REIT Inc (CIO, Financial) reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.61 million for Q2 2024, translating to a loss of $0.14 per share. This result missed the analyst estimate of -$0.09 per share. The company generated $42.34 million in revenue, slightly below the estimated $43.19 million.

Despite the challenges, the company saw significant leasing activity, signing 162,000 square feet of new leases during the quarter, the highest since the pandemic began. However, the Same Store Cash NOI decreased by 2.0% year-over-year for the quarter, indicating some operational challenges.

Financial Achievements

City Office REIT Inc (CIO, Financial) successfully renewed its last two 2024 property-level debt maturities and completed significant leasing activities. The company signed a total of 269,000 square feet of leases, including renewals and new leases. Renewal cash rents increased by 4.3% compared to expiring cash rents.

1818958840775995392.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Rental and Other Revenues $42.34 million $44.60 million
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $(5.61) million $(2.54) million
Net Loss Per Common Share $(0.14) $(0.06)
Same Store Cash NOI $22.88 million $23.35 million

Income Statement Highlights

City Office REIT Inc (CIO, Financial) reported total operating expenses of $36.04 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $36.68 million in Q2 2023. The company’s operating income stood at $6.31 million, down from $7.92 million in the same period last year. Interest expenses increased marginally to $8.47 million from $8.30 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, City Office REIT Inc (CIO, Financial) had total assets of $1.48 billion, with total liabilities amounting to $721.41 million. The company’s total equity stood at $759.10 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $28.01 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Commentary and Outlook

"We have continued to advance the execution of our strategic goals during the second quarter," commented James Farrar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "Across our markets, demand for leasing continues to strengthen for amenitized, new and renovated office properties in great locations."

City Office REIT Inc (CIO, Financial) reiterated its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting management’s confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market conditions. The company remains focused on leasing, strategic property upgrades, and enhancing its balance sheet.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from City Office REIT Inc for further details.

