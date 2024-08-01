Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $439M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS of -$0.11 Matches Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amidst Global Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $439 million, exceeded analyst estimates of $424.80 million, representing a 3% year-over-year decline.
  • Net Loss: $86 million, a significant increase from the $28 million loss reported in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.11, compared to -$0.04 in the prior year, reflecting a 202% year-over-year decline.
  • Gross Margin: 48%, down from 49% in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 100 basis points.
  • Operating Loss: $94 million, a substantial increase from the $33 million loss reported in Q2 2023.
  • Updated Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Revised down to a range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion, from the previous range of $1.83 billion to $1.96 billion.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.203 billion, a slight decrease from $1.212 billion at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. The company is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies.

Performance Overview

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) reported a revenue of $439 million for Q2 2024, a 3% decrease from $454 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net loss of $86 million, compared to a net loss of $28 million in the same period last year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -$0.11, meeting the analyst estimate of -$0.11.

1818962754405560320.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $439 million $454 million (3%)
Gross Profit $209 million $224 million (7%)
Net Income (Loss) ($86 million) ($28 million) (203%)
EPS - Basic ($0.11) ($0.04) (202%)

Challenges and Market Conditions

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) faced significant challenges during the quarter, including excess inventory at Tier 1 customers and a softening of business conditions in China. The company noted that while the excess inventory issue is nearly resolved, the volatile market conditions in China are expected to pose challenges in the second half of the year.

“We are glad to report that the excess inventory at Tier 1 customers that meaningfully impacted our business in the first half of 2024 appears to be almost fully behind us, but a more significant than anticipated softening of business conditions in China (affecting the industry as a whole) is expected to lead to challenges in the second half,” said Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) continues to invest in its product portfolio and market positioning. The company reported a gross margin of 48%, down from 49% in Q2 2023. Operating income saw a significant decline, with an operating loss of $94 million compared to a loss of $33 million in the same period last year. The adjusted operating income was $79 million, down 44% from $140 million in Q2 2023.

Updated Financial Guidance

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2024, reflecting a 13% reduction in expected revenue due to lower shipments of EyeQ and SuperVision systems. The company now expects revenue to be between $1,600 million and $1,680 million, down from the previous range of $1,830 million to $1,960 million. The operating loss is expected to increase, while adjusted operating income is projected to decrease by 44% at the midpoint.

Guidance Metric Updated Guidance Previous Guidance
Revenue $1,600 - $1,680 million $1,830 - $1,960 million
Operating Loss ($580) - ($531) million ($468) - ($378) million
Adjusted Operating Income $152 - $201 million $270 - $360 million

Conclusion

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging market environment, particularly in China. While the company has made strides in resolving inventory issues and investing in future growth, the financial results for Q2 2024 highlight the ongoing challenges. Investors will be closely watching how Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) adapts to these conditions and executes its strategic initiatives in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mobileye Global Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.