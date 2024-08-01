On August 1, 2024, Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. The company is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies.

Performance Overview

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) reported a revenue of $439 million for Q2 2024, a 3% decrease from $454 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net loss of $86 million, compared to a net loss of $28 million in the same period last year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -$0.11, meeting the analyst estimate of -$0.11.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Revenue $439 million $454 million (3%) Gross Profit $209 million $224 million (7%) Net Income (Loss) ($86 million) ($28 million) (203%) EPS - Basic ($0.11) ($0.04) (202%)

Challenges and Market Conditions

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) faced significant challenges during the quarter, including excess inventory at Tier 1 customers and a softening of business conditions in China. The company noted that while the excess inventory issue is nearly resolved, the volatile market conditions in China are expected to pose challenges in the second half of the year.

“We are glad to report that the excess inventory at Tier 1 customers that meaningfully impacted our business in the first half of 2024 appears to be almost fully behind us, but a more significant than anticipated softening of business conditions in China (affecting the industry as a whole) is expected to lead to challenges in the second half,” said Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) continues to invest in its product portfolio and market positioning. The company reported a gross margin of 48%, down from 49% in Q2 2023. Operating income saw a significant decline, with an operating loss of $94 million compared to a loss of $33 million in the same period last year. The adjusted operating income was $79 million, down 44% from $140 million in Q2 2023.

Updated Financial Guidance

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2024, reflecting a 13% reduction in expected revenue due to lower shipments of EyeQ and SuperVision systems. The company now expects revenue to be between $1,600 million and $1,680 million, down from the previous range of $1,830 million to $1,960 million. The operating loss is expected to increase, while adjusted operating income is projected to decrease by 44% at the midpoint.

Guidance Metric Updated Guidance Previous Guidance Revenue $1,600 - $1,680 million $1,830 - $1,960 million Operating Loss ($580) - ($531) million ($468) - ($378) million Adjusted Operating Income $152 - $201 million $270 - $360 million

Conclusion

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging market environment, particularly in China. While the company has made strides in resolving inventory issues and investing in future growth, the financial results for Q2 2024 highlight the ongoing challenges. Investors will be closely watching how Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) adapts to these conditions and executes its strategic initiatives in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mobileye Global Inc for further details.