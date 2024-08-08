ITT Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.45 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $905.9 Million Slightly Misses

Strong Performance Driven by Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

  • Revenue: $905.9 million, up 9% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $916.55 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.45, reflecting an 11% increase from the prior year.
  • Operating Margin: Expanded by 60 basis points to 17.6%, with adjusted operating margin reaching 18.0%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $135 million, a 10% increase compared to the previous year.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $158 million, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Strategic Moves: Announced acquisition of kSARIA and divestiture of Wolverine Advanced Materials to reshape portfolio towards higher growth and margin businesses.
On August 1, 2024, ITT Inc (ITT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. The diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45, surpassing the estimated $1.44, and revenue of $905.9 million, just shy of the estimated $916.55 million.

Company Overview

ITT Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions predominantly for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. The company's products include brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, switches, and others. Its operating segments are Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Motion Technologies segment, which is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from North America, with a presence in South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Performance and Challenges

ITT Inc reported a 9% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, driven by higher sales volumes across all segments and the acquisition of Svanehøj. The company also saw a 60 basis points expansion in operating margin to 17.6%, with adjusted operating margin expanding by 100 basis points to 18.0%. Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges such as higher labor costs and strategic growth investments, which partially offset the gains from higher sales volumes and productivity actions.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are significant for the industrial products sector. ITT Inc reported an 11% growth in EPS, driven by volume, productivity, and value pricing. The acquisition of Svanehøj contributed 4% to total revenue growth, while foreign currency translation had a 1% negative impact. The company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire kSARIA, a leading provider of highly engineered, mission-critical interconnect solutions for the defense and aerospace markets, and divested its Wolverine Advanced Materials business.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $905.9 million $833.9 million 8.6%
Operating Income $159.0 million $142.0 million 12.0%
Operating Margin 17.6% 17.0% 60 bps
Adjusted Operating Income $163.2 million $142.0 million 14.9%
Adjusted Operating Margin 18.0% 17.0% 100 bps
Earnings Per Share $1.45 $1.31 10.7%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.49 $1.33 12.0%
Net Cash from Operating Activities $157.7 million $139.7 million 12.9%
Free Cash Flow $134.5 million $122.1 million 10.2%

Management Commentary

“Once again, ITT delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, growing EPS both year-over-year and sequentially, driven by 9% sales growth with each segment contributing. Our focus on profitable growth generated 60 basis points of margin expansion whilst free cash flow improved sequentially by more than $100 million. Our recent acquisition Svanehøj grew orders by nearly 40% this quarter and won two significant awards, including pumps on the first ammonia-fueled bulk carriers and on a large European carbon capture project. Friction also continued to outperform in all regions and, in China, we grew revenue double-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter.”

Strategic Portfolio Actions

ITT Inc announced the acquisition of kSARIA for approximately $475 million, expected to close during the third quarter of 2024. This acquisition aligns with ITT's strategy to focus on higher growth and margin businesses, particularly in the defense and aerospace markets. Additionally, the company completed the sale of its Wolverine business for approximately $171 million, further reducing its automotive exposure.

Quarterly Dividend and 2024 Guidance

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.319 per share, payable on September 30, 2024. ITT Inc is maintaining its full-year revenue, operating margin, EPS, and cash flow guidance despite the impact of the Wolverine divestiture. The company expects revenue growth of 9% to 12%, operating margin of 16.9% to 17.5%, and full-year EPS of $5.51 to $5.76.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ITT Inc for further details.

