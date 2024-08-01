Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08, Revenue of $277 Million, Exceeds Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $277 million, exceeded estimates of $255.20 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, consistent with the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $59 million, compared to $73 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 41.3%, down from 45.0% in the same quarter last year.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents of $557 million, total debt of $571 million, and total assets of $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Omnicell Inc (OMCL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst expectations. Omnicell Inc, a leader in automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers, reported total revenues of $277 million and a GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08.

Company Overview

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. It helps its customers to define and deliver cost-effective medication management designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, driving improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Omnicell Inc (OMCL, Financial) reported total revenues of $277 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $255.20 million. Despite a 7% year-over-year decrease in total revenues, the company managed to exceed its previously issued guidance across all key metrics. The decline in revenue reflects the challenging environment for some health system customers and the timing of the XT Series automated dispensing systems lifecycle.

Financial Achievements

Omnicell's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a GAAP net income of $4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, and a non-GAAP net income of $24 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. These results highlight the company's ability to navigate a difficult market while maintaining profitability.

1818962920399335424.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from Omnicell's financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $277 million $299 million
GAAP Net Income $4 million $3 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $24 million $26 million
Non-GAAP EBITDA $40 million $47 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Omnicell's balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $557 million, total debt of $571 million, and total assets of $2.29 billion. Cash flows provided by operating activities in Q2 2024 totaled $59 million, compared to $73 million in Q2 2023.

Corporate Highlights

Omnicell continues to make strides in the healthcare industry with several key initiatives:

  • Omnicell Central Pharmacy Dispensing Services are a cornerstone of Baptist Health’s new Central Pharmacy Services Center.
  • XT Amplify is gaining market momentum, enhancing the nurse user experience and providing high security.
  • EnlivenHealth® announced a strategic partnership for a new Scope of Practice and Reimbursement Snapshot.
  • Omnicell Specialty Pharmacy Services continues to enhance pharmacy performance and clinical outcomes.
  • Continued support for Mercy Ships with the donation of solutions from the XT Amplify program.

2024 Guidance

Based on strong first-half performance, Omnicell has updated its 2024 annual guidance metrics:

Metric Q3 2024 Full Year 2024
Total Revenues $275 million - $285 million $1.070 billion - $1.110 billion
Non-GAAP EBITDA $28 million - $34 million $105 million - $125 million
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.34 - $0.44 $1.20 - $1.50

Analysis

Omnicell Inc (OMCL, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging market, with strong execution and strategic investments in innovation. The company's ability to exceed guidance across key metrics underscores its robust operational capabilities and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, the year-over-year decline in revenue highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the healthcare sector, particularly in the capital equipment market.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Omnicell Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.