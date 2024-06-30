Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $5.59 Billion, GAAP EPS Misses at $1.26

Strong Revenue Growth Amidst EPS Shortfall

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.59 billion, surpassing estimates of $5.51 billion and up from $5.05 billion year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.26, reflecting an increase from $1.12 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $188.2 million, up from $165.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $439.8 million, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.
  • Total Backlog: Reached a record $31.3 billion, showcasing robust future demand.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: electric power, renewables infrastructure, and underground utility and infrastructure.

Performance Overview

Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial) reported consolidated revenues of $5.59 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $5.51 billion. However, the company’s GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 fell short of the estimated $1.34. Adjusted diluted EPS stood at $1.90, reflecting a significant improvement from $1.65 in the same quarter last year.

1818967796835577856.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial) achieved record quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $523.2 million. The company also reported a net income attributable to common stock of $188.2 million, up from $165.9 million in Q2 2023. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $629.3 million, with free cash flow of $439.8 million.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges such as weather, regulatory, permitting, and supply chain issues, which could impact project timing and execution. Additionally, economic uncertainties like inflation and increased interest rates pose potential risks.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $5.59 billion $5.05 billion
Net Income Attributable to Common Stock $188.2 million $165.9 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.26 $1.12
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.90 $1.65

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial) reported total assets of $15.93 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $518.1 million. The company’s total liabilities stood at $9.35 billion, while total equity was $6.58 billion.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $629.3 million, and free cash flow was $439.8 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and cash management.

Commentary and Outlook

“Quanta’s first half of the year is a good start, with our second quarter results reflecting another quarter of double-digit growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share, record total backlog of $31.3 billion and strong cash flow, which we believe reflects the power of our portfolio, sound execution and continued demand for our services,” said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services.

Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial) recently completed the acquisition of Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI), which is expected to contribute positively to the company’s financial performance. The company has updated its full-year 2024 financial expectations, now projecting revenues between $23.5 billion and $24.1 billion and adjusted diluted EPS between $8.32 and $8.87.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Quanta Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.