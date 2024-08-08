XPO Inc (XPO) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $2.08 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Growth Outpace Expectations

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.08 billion, up by 8.5% year-over-year, slightly exceeding estimates of $2.075 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.25, significantly higher than $0.27 for the same period in 2022.
  • Net Income: $150 million, a substantial increase from $31 million in the same quarter last year, driven by a one-time tax benefit of $41 million.
  • Operating Income: $197 million, up 84.1% from $107 million in Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $343 million, a 40.6% increase from $244 million in the same period last year.
  • North American LTL Segment: Revenue of $1.27 billion, up 12.0% year-over-year, with operating income increasing by 57.4% to $203 million.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $210 million from operating activities, ending the quarter with $250 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $1.25, significantly higher than the $0.88 estimated by analysts. Revenue for the quarter reached $2.08 billion, surpassing the estimated $2.075 billion.

Company Overview

Following the spinoff of its contract logistics division (GXO) in 2021 and freight brokerage operations (RXO) in 2022, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) is moving closer to becoming a pure-play asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. On a pro forma basis for the RXO spinoff, LTL shipping now makes up 60% of total revenue, with XPO's European truckload and LTL operations making up 40%. However, XPO's LTL segment EBITDA mix is much higher than 60%. The company intends to divest its European trucking division once it finds the right buyer.

1818968187954425856.png

Performance and Challenges

XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) reported a robust performance for Q2 2024, with revenue increasing by 8.5% year-over-year to $2.08 billion. The North American LTL segment saw a 12% increase in revenue to $1.27 billion, while the European Transportation segment experienced a modest 3.5% growth to $808 million. Operating income surged by 84.1% to $197 million, driven by higher yield and tonnage per day in the North American LTL segment.

Despite these gains, the European Transportation segment faced challenges, with operating income declining by 16.7% to $10 million. This highlights the ongoing difficulties in the European market, which XPO aims to address through potential divestitures.

Financial Achievements

XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.6% to $343 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management. The North American LTL segment reported a 50.7% increase in adjusted operating income to $214 million and a 42.8% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $297 million.

Net income from continuing operations was $150 million, a substantial increase from $31 million in the same period in 2023. This includes a one-time tax benefit of $41 million related to the reorganization of the company’s legal entities in the European business. Adjusted net income from continuing operations, excluding this tax benefit, was $135 million, up from $83 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change %
Revenue $2.08 billion $1.92 billion 8.5%
Operating Income $197 million $107 million 84.1%
Net Income from Continuing Operations $150 million $31 million 383.9%
Adjusted EBITDA $343 million $244 million 40.6%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.12 $0.71 57.7%

Commentary

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We reported a strong second quarter of earnings growth, underpinned by a year-over-year increase in revenue of 8.5%. Companywide, we grew adjusted EBITDA by 40.6% and adjusted diluted EPS by 57.7%.”
Harik continued, “Our strong performance demonstrates the steady progress we’re making toward becoming the LTL service leader in North America. We’ll continue to build our service offering, invest in capacity ahead of demand and operate more efficiently. This strategy is creating a long runway for future margin expansion.”

Analysis

XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly exceeding analyst estimates for both earnings and revenue. The company's focus on improving operational efficiency and cost management has yielded substantial gains in adjusted EBITDA and net income. However, challenges in the European market remain a concern, and the company's strategy to divest its European trucking division could be a critical move to streamline operations and focus on its core North American LTL business.

Overall, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) is well-positioned for future growth, with a clear strategy to enhance its service offerings and expand its market presence in North America. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates its European challenges and continues to build on its recent successes.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from XPO Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.