On August 1, 2024, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $1.25, significantly higher than the $0.88 estimated by analysts. Revenue for the quarter reached $2.08 billion, surpassing the estimated $2.075 billion.

Company Overview

Following the spinoff of its contract logistics division (GXO) in 2021 and freight brokerage operations (RXO) in 2022, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) is moving closer to becoming a pure-play asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. On a pro forma basis for the RXO spinoff, LTL shipping now makes up 60% of total revenue, with XPO's European truckload and LTL operations making up 40%. However, XPO's LTL segment EBITDA mix is much higher than 60%. The company intends to divest its European trucking division once it finds the right buyer.

Performance and Challenges

XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) reported a robust performance for Q2 2024, with revenue increasing by 8.5% year-over-year to $2.08 billion. The North American LTL segment saw a 12% increase in revenue to $1.27 billion, while the European Transportation segment experienced a modest 3.5% growth to $808 million. Operating income surged by 84.1% to $197 million, driven by higher yield and tonnage per day in the North American LTL segment.

Despite these gains, the European Transportation segment faced challenges, with operating income declining by 16.7% to $10 million. This highlights the ongoing difficulties in the European market, which XPO aims to address through potential divestitures.

Financial Achievements

XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.6% to $343 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management. The North American LTL segment reported a 50.7% increase in adjusted operating income to $214 million and a 42.8% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $297 million.

Net income from continuing operations was $150 million, a substantial increase from $31 million in the same period in 2023. This includes a one-time tax benefit of $41 million related to the reorganization of the company’s legal entities in the European business. Adjusted net income from continuing operations, excluding this tax benefit, was $135 million, up from $83 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change % Revenue $2.08 billion $1.92 billion 8.5% Operating Income $197 million $107 million 84.1% Net Income from Continuing Operations $150 million $31 million 383.9% Adjusted EBITDA $343 million $244 million 40.6% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.12 $0.71 57.7%

Commentary

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We reported a strong second quarter of earnings growth, underpinned by a year-over-year increase in revenue of 8.5%. Companywide, we grew adjusted EBITDA by 40.6% and adjusted diluted EPS by 57.7%.”

Harik continued, “Our strong performance demonstrates the steady progress we’re making toward becoming the LTL service leader in North America. We’ll continue to build our service offering, invest in capacity ahead of demand and operate more efficiently. This strategy is creating a long runway for future margin expansion.”

Analysis

XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly exceeding analyst estimates for both earnings and revenue. The company's focus on improving operational efficiency and cost management has yielded substantial gains in adjusted EBITDA and net income. However, challenges in the European market remain a concern, and the company's strategy to divest its European trucking division could be a critical move to streamline operations and focus on its core North American LTL business.

Overall, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) is well-positioned for future growth, with a clear strategy to enhance its service offerings and expand its market presence in North America. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates its European challenges and continues to build on its recent successes.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from XPO Inc for further details.