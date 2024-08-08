PBF Energy Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Results: EPS of $(0.56) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $8.74 Billion Falls Short

Second Quarter Results Highlight Operational Challenges and Market Conditions

Summary
  • Revenue: $8,736.1 million, fell short of estimates of $9,201.95 million.
  • Net Loss: $66.0 million, compared to net income of $1,030.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.56) per share, compared to $7.88 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 29, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 2.0 million shares repurchased for around $100 million during the second quarter.
  • Cash Position: Maintained a strong cash position with approximately $1.4 billion in cash at quarter-end.
  • Total Debt: Approximately $1.3 billion, reflecting fiscal discipline and commitment to long-term value.
PBF Energy Inc (PBF, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a loss from operations of $74.6 million, a significant decline from the $1,389.2 million income from operations in the same period last year. Excluding special items, the loss from operations was $72.5 million compared to $403.7 million in Q2 2023.

Company Overview

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. It operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment includes the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, while the Logistics segment consists of PBFX's operations, including crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines, and storage facilities.

Performance and Challenges

PBF Energy Inc reported a net loss of $66.0 million for Q2 2024, with a net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc of $65.2 million or $(0.56) per share. This is a stark contrast to the net income of $1,030.4 million or $7.88 per share reported in Q2 2023. The company attributed the disappointing results to market conditions that deviated from typical seasonal patterns and extensive maintenance activities in various regions.

"PBF delivered results below our expectations for the second quarter. Market conditions broke from typical seasonal patterns, with product cracks higher early in the quarter and declining as the quarter progressed. We conducted extensive maintenance in our East, Mid-continent and West Coast Regions during the first two months of the quarter," said Matt Lucey, PBF Energy's President and CEO.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging quarter, PBF Energy Inc maintained a strong cash position, ending the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in total debt. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for $100 million during the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $8,736.1 million $9,157.6 million
Cost of Sales $8,729.8 million $8,647.2 million
Net Income (Loss) $(66.0) million $1,030.4 million
Net Income (Loss) per Share $(0.56) $7.88

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, PBF Energy Inc reported total assets of $14,076.1 million, total debt of $1,251.5 million, and total equity of $6,406.4 million. The company also reported cash flows provided by operating activities of $441.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $505.7 million in the same period last year.

Analysis

PBF Energy Inc's Q2 2024 results highlight the impact of market volatility and extensive maintenance activities on its financial performance. The company's ability to maintain a strong cash position and continue its dividend and share repurchase programs demonstrates its commitment to shareholder value. However, the significant decline in income from operations and net income compared to the previous year underscores the challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.

