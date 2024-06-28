Vontier Corp (VNT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $696M, GAAP EPS Falls Short at $0.45

Sales Decline Amid Macroeconomic Pressures and Shipment Delays

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $696 million, down 9% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $745.94 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.45, below the analyst estimate of $0.60.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $46 million, with adjusted free cash flow at $26 million, representing a 27% conversion rate.
  • Segment Performance: Environmental & Fueling Solutions sales declined 8%, Mobility Technologies sales declined 1%, and Repair Solutions sales declined 5% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased approximately $38 million worth of shares during the quarter, totaling $60 million year-to-date.
  • Debt Management: Repaid $50 million in debt during the quarter, retiring the 2024 loan maturity.
  • Full Year Outlook: Lowered to reflect slower market growth in the second half of 2023, with total sales expected between $2,900 to $3,000 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $3.1 billion in sales in 2023.

Performance Overview

Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) reported sales of $696 million for Q2 2024, a 9% decline compared to the same period last year. Core sales declined by 3%, primarily due to order and shipment delays within the Environmental and Fueling segment and Alternative Energy business, as well as ongoing macroeconomic pressures affecting the Repair Solutions segment. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.45 and an adjusted diluted net EPS of $0.63, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.60.

1818968672656584704.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Operating profit for the quarter was $114.1 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year, while the operating profit margin increased by approximately 60 basis points to 16.4%. Adjusted operating profit stood at $141.6 million, down 12% year-over-year, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 20.3%, a decrease of 60 basis points.

Net earnings were $70.1 million, and adjusted net earnings were $97.6 million. The company also reported an operating cash flow of $46 million and an adjusted free cash flow of $26 million, representing a 27% adjusted free cash flow conversion.

Segment Performance

Segment Sales ($M) Operating Profit ($M) Operating Profit %
Environmental & Fueling Solutions $311.2 $89.3 28.7%
Mobility Technologies $237.6 $41.2 17.3%
Repair Solutions $150.8 $32.1 21.3%
Total Vontier $696.4 $162.6 23.3%

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 28, 2024, Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) reported:

  • Sales: $696.4 million
  • Operating profit: $114.1 million
  • Net earnings: $70.1 million
  • GAAP diluted net earnings per share: $0.45
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share: $0.63

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2024, Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) reported total assets of $4,235.9 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $331.3 million. The company repaid $50 million in debt during the quarter and retired its 2024 loan maturity. The net leverage ratio ended Q2 at 2.7x.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) has lowered its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating total sales between $2,900 million and $3,000 million, with core sales growth ranging from -1% to +3%. The company expects an adjusted operating profit margin to be flat to up 50 basis points year-over-year and adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $3.00. For Q3 2024, Vontier projects total sales between $715 million and $740 million, with core sales growth ranging from -2% to +2%.

Vontier also announced its intent to execute an Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

“Second quarter results were below our expectations,” said Mark Morelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Delayed customer project timing and reduced discretionary spending impacted sales at the tail-end of the quarter. Our teams responded well, recovering a large part of the revenue shortfall in the month of July.”

Despite the short-term headwinds, Vontier remains confident in its strategic positioning and its ability to deliver differentiated value propositions, drive long-term customer success, and unlock shareholder value.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vontier Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.