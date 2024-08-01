Crocs Inc (CROX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.77 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1,112 Million

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Outperform Expectations

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,112 million, up 4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,080.01 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.77, an increase of 11% from $3.39 in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 61.4% from 57.9% in the previous year.
  • Operating Income: $326 million, up 2.3% from $318 million, with an operating margin of 29.3%.
  • Debt Repayment: $200 million repaid during the quarter, reducing total borrowings to $1,530 million from $1,730 million.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 1.2 million shares repurchased for $175 million, with $700 million remaining for future repurchases.
  • Inventory Levels: Reduced to $377 million from $436 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Crocs Inc, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, reported record revenues and raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) outlook.

1818973130522259456.png

Company Overview

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The company operates through three reportable geographic segments: the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Crocs Inc reported consolidated revenues of $1,112 million, marking a 3.6% increase from the same period last year. This growth was driven by an 8.9% rise in direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenues, while wholesale revenues saw a slight contraction of 1.3%. The company's gross margin improved significantly to 61.4%, up from 57.9% in the previous year.

Notably, the company's diluted EPS increased by 11.2% to $3.77, and adjusted diluted EPS rose by 22.7% to $4.01, both surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.27. This strong performance underscores the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Financial Achievements

Crocs Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. The company reported an operating margin of 29.3%, reflecting its efficient cost management and operational effectiveness. Additionally, Crocs Inc repaid $200 million of debt and repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares for $175 million, demonstrating its strong cash flow generation and commitment to shareholder value.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $1,112 million $1,072 million
Gross Profit $682 million $621 million
Operating Income $326 million $318 million
Net Income $229 million $212 million
Diluted EPS $3.77 $3.39

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Crocs Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $168 million, slightly up from $166 million in the previous year. Inventories decreased to $377 million from $436 million, indicating effective inventory management. Total borrowings were reduced to $1,530 million from $2,027 million, reflecting the company's focus on debt reduction. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $33 million, down from $52 million in the previous year.

Brand Performance

The Crocs Brand saw a revenue increase of 9.7% to $914 million, driven by a 12.5% rise in DTC revenues and a 6.9% increase in wholesale revenues. International revenues for the brand surged by 18.7%. However, the HEYDUDE Brand experienced a 17.5% decline in revenues to $198 million, with both DTC and wholesale channels witnessing decreases.

Outlook

Based on the strong Q2 performance, Crocs Inc has raised its full-year 2024 EPS outlook to a range of $12.45 to $12.90, up from the previous guidance of $12.25 to $12.73. The company expects revenue growth of 3% to 5% for the year, with the Crocs Brand projected to grow by 7% to 9% and the HEYDUDE Brand anticipated to decline by 8% to 10%.

"We reported record second quarter results on both the top and bottom line which exceeded our guidance on all Enterprise metrics," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "Strength in the quarter was led by our Crocs Brand with exceptional growth internationally."

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crocs Inc for further details.

