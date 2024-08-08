Wayfair Inc (W) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS Loss of $0.34, Revenue at $3.1 Billion, Misses Estimates

Wayfair Inc (W) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $3.1 billion, fell short of estimates of $3.18 billion, down 1.7% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $42 million, compared to a net loss of $46 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted loss per share was $0.34.
  • Gross Profit: $941 million, representing 30.2% of total net revenue.
  • Free Cash Flow: $183 million, marking the best quarter of free cash flow generation in three years.
  • Active Customers: 22.0 million, an increase of 0.9% year-over-year.
  • Average Order Value: $313, up from $307 in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), a leading e-commerce company specializing in home goods, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland, offering over 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under various brands including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Performance Overview

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) reported total net revenue of $3.1 billion for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 1.7% year-over-year. The U.S. net revenue was $2.7 billion, down 2.0% year-over-year, while international net revenue was $387 million, up 0.3% year-over-year. The company achieved a gross profit of $941 million, representing 30.2% of total net revenue.

1818973217591816192.png

Despite the revenue decline, Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) reported a net loss of $42 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $0.34. However, on a Non-GAAP basis, the company reported an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.47, significantly outperforming the analyst estimate of -$0.39. The Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $163 million, marking the best quarter of profitability and cash flow in three years.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) faced continued macroeconomic headwinds, with customers remaining cautious in their spending on home goods. Despite these challenges, the company managed to generate substantial growth in profitability, demonstrating strict operating discipline. CEO Niraj Shah commented,

“Every action we’ve taken, every goal we’ve prioritized, and every dollar we’ve spent has been considered under the intense scrutiny of our high expectations for return-on-investment. Even with the challenging macro, this was our best quarter of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow generation in three years, clear evidence of our strict operating discipline.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Revenue $3.1 billion $3.17 billion
Gross Profit $941 million $985 million
Net Loss -$42 million -$46 million
Adjusted EBITDA $163 million $128 million
Free Cash Flow $183 million $128 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $1.3 billion $1.3 billion

Operational Highlights

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) reported 22.0 million active customers as of June 30, 2024, a 0.9% increase year-over-year. The LTM net revenue per active customer was $540, a slight decrease of 0.9% year-over-year. Orders delivered in Q2 2024 totaled 10.0 million, a 2.9% decrease year-over-year, with repeat customers placing 81.7% of total orders.

Analysis

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment, achieving significant profitability and cash flow improvements. The company's focus on operational efficiency and disciplined spending has paid off, as evidenced by the strong adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow figures. However, the slight decline in revenue and net loss indicates that the company still faces challenges in driving top-line growth amid cautious consumer spending.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wayfair Inc for further details.

