Vector Group Ltd Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.34 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $371.9 Million Surpasses Expectations

Company Reports Strong Performance Driven by Tobacco Segment

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $371.9 million for Q2 2024, up 1.7% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $362.90 million.
  • Net Income: $54.2 million for Q2 2024, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $38.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $97.8 million for Q2 2024, up 36.5% from $71.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $103.3 million for Q2 2024, up 9.7% from $94.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Tobacco Segment Performance: Wholesale market share increased to 5.7% from 5.4% year-over-year, with Montego brand's wholesale market share rising to 4.1% from 3.4%.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Vector Group Ltd (VGR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Vector Group Ltd is a holding company whose subsidiaries—Liggett Group, Vector Tobacco, and New Valley—sell tobacco products and invest in real estate. The Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco subsidiaries sell cigarettes in the discount segment in the United States under brand names such as Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, and Eve. New Valley invests in real estate. Tobacco accounts for more than half of total company revenue.

1818973581405745152.png

Performance Overview

Vector Group Ltd reported consolidated revenues of $371.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $362.90 million. This represents a 1.7% increase compared to $365.7 million in the same period last year. The company's operating income rose significantly by 36.5% to $97.8 million, compared to $71.6 million in the prior year period. Net income for the quarter was $54.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, up from $38.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

The Tobacco segment was a major contributor to the company's performance, with revenues of $371.9 million for the second quarter, up from $365.7 million in the same period last year. The segment's operating income increased by 37.0% to $102.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the Tobacco segment also saw a 10.2% rise to $104.4 million.

“Vector Group delivered strong performance in the second quarter bolstered by the impressive growth of our Montego brand,” said Howard M. Lorber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group Ltd. “Montego’s continued expansion as the largest discount brand in the U.S. highlights the effectiveness of our strategic approach, expert market analysis, and proven execution. We are confident in our ability to sustain our momentum in the second half of the year and to drive long-term value for our stockholders.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $371.9 million $365.7 million
Operating Income $97.8 million $71.6 million
Net Income $54.2 million $38.1 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.34 $0.24

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vector Group Ltd maintained significant liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $390.8 million, including $149.2 million from the Tobacco segment. The company also held investment securities worth $141.0 million and long-term investments of $46.8 million. Vector Group continued its tradition of paying a quarterly cash dividend, returning a total of $63.9 million to stockholders in the first half of 2024 at a quarterly rate of $0.20 per share of common stock.

Operational Metrics

For the second quarter of 2024, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.7% from 5.4% in the prior year period, while the retail market share remained steady at 5.8%. Montego's wholesale and retail market shares both saw significant increases, rising to 4.1% from 3.4% and 3.5%, respectively, in the prior year period. Despite a 5.1% decline in the Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments, the industry overall saw a larger decline of 10.5%.

Analysis and Conclusion

Vector Group Ltd's second-quarter performance demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic effectiveness, particularly in its Tobacco segment. The growth in market share for the Montego brand and the increase in operating income and adjusted EBITDA are positive indicators of the company's ability to navigate industry challenges. However, the decline in wholesale shipments highlights the ongoing challenges in the tobacco industry. Investors should monitor these trends closely as they could impact future performance.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vector Group Ltd for further details.

