Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.10, Revenue Falls Short at $25.3 Million

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $13.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.12 per share.
  • Revenue: $25.3 million, below analyst estimates of $29.56 million.
  • Book Value Per Common Share: $8.73 at June 30, 2024, slightly down from $8.78 at March 31, 2024.
  • Recourse Leverage Ratio: Increased to 2.1x at June 30, 2024, from 1.9x at March 31, 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share.
  • Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking: Locked $2.7 billion of loans, up 50% from $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Unrestricted Cash and Cash Equivalents: $276 million at June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Redwood Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on different areas of housing credit. The company operates in three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio.

1818973880195379200.png

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Redwood Trust Inc (RWT, Financial) reported GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $13.8 million, translating to $0.10 per basic and diluted common share. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.12 per share. However, the company reported revenue of $42.2 million, surpassing the estimated $29.56 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.10 $0.21
Non-GAAP EAD per Basic Share $0.13 $0.08
Book Value per Common Share $8.73 $8.78
Recourse Leverage Ratio 2.1x 1.9x

Operational Highlights

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT, Financial) achieved significant operational milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking: Locked $2.7 billion of loans, up 49% from Q1 2024, with gross margins of 72 basis points.
  • Residential Investor Mortgage Banking: Funded $459 million of loans, up 41% from Q1 2024, with the strongest funding month since mid-2023.
  • Investment Portfolio: Deployed approximately $133 million of capital into internally sourced and third-party investments, the largest quarter of deployment since Q3 2022.

Financial Achievements

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT, Financial) declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The company also reported an economic return on book value of 1.3% for Q2 2024 and 4.7% for the first half of 2024. Additionally, the company maintained a strong liquidity position with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $276 million and unencumbered assets of approximately $332 million as of June 30, 2024.

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income increased to $25.3 million from $24.2 million in Q1 2024, driven by accretive capital deployment. Non-interest income was $42.2 million, down from $50.3 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to lower investment fair value changes. General and administrative expenses decreased to $33.3 million from $34.6 million in Q1 2024, reflecting lower fixed employee compensation.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Redwood Trust Inc (RWT, Financial) reported total assets of $16.49 billion, up from $15.06 billion at the end of Q1 2024. The company's residential loans increased to $9.21 billion from $7.62 billion, while business purpose loans decreased slightly to $4.88 billion from $5.18 billion.

Commentary

"We made significant strides toward our operating and financial goals this quarter," said Christopher Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Trust. "Our mortgage banking platforms benefited from improved operating efficiencies and witnessed a nearly 50% increase in volumes, significantly boosting returns."

Analysis

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT, Financial) demonstrated robust operational performance in Q2 2024, with significant increases in loan volumes and capital deployment. However, the company faced challenges in meeting earnings per share estimates, which may raise concerns among investors. The strong revenue performance and maintained dividend indicate a stable financial position, which is crucial for a REIT focused on housing credit.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Redwood Trust Inc for further details.

