Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.83, Revenue of $499.2M Beats Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Surge Amid Favorable Market Dynamics

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $499.2 million, up 8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $483.70 million.
  • Net Income: $128.4 million, a significant increase from $56.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.83 for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Operating Income: $166.6 million, up from $154.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $186.9 million, compared to $175.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Total Enrollments: Increased by 5% year-over-year, reaching 444,200 students.
  • Stock Repurchase: Approximately $72 million of common stock repurchased during the first half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. Laureate Education Inc is an international community of universities, providing higher education programs and services through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions, primarily in Peru and Mexico.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue and net income for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst estimates. Key highlights include:

  • Revenue increased by 8% to $499.2 million, exceeding the estimated $483.70 million.
  • Operating income rose to $166.6 million, up from $154.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net income surged to $128.4 million, compared to $56.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $186.9 million from $175.4 million in Q2 2023.

1818973936600379392.png

Performance Analysis

The company's performance was driven by favorable market dynamics in its key geographies. Revenue growth was particularly strong in Mexico, which saw a 14% increase, while Peru experienced a more modest 4% growth. The increase in net income was primarily attributed to favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates on intercompany balances.

"We are pleased with our solid operating results for the second quarter. Market dynamics remain favorable for the private sector in both our geographies. We continue to deliver strong growth in Mexico, while muted growth in Peru over the past 12 months is expected to pivot to a recovery in the second half of this year," said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Highlights

For the first half of 2024, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR, Financial) also reported strong financial metrics:

  • Revenue increased by 9% to $774.6 million.
  • Operating income rose to $177.7 million, up from $170.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income surged to $117.5 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $217.5 million from $208.9 million in the first half of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR, Financial) maintains a strong balance sheet with $128.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and gross debt of $232.6 million as of June 30, 2024. The company repurchased approximately $72 million of its common stock during the first half of 2024 under its $100 million stock repurchase program.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $499.2 million $462.1 million 8%
Operating Income $166.6 million $154.5 million 8%
Net Income $128.4 million $56.3 million 128%
Adjusted EBITDA $186.9 million $175.4 million 7%

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR, Financial) maintains its full-year constant currency outlook but has adjusted its as-reported guidance to reflect recent foreign currency rate fluctuations. The company expects total enrollments to range between 467,000 to 473,000 students, with revenues projected between $1,551 million to $1,566 million, reflecting a growth of 5%-6%.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Laureate Education Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.