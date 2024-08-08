Installed Building Products Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.30 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $737.6 Million Falls Short

Q2 2024 Earnings Overview

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $737.6 million, up 6.6% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $745.50 million.
  • Net Income: Increased 5.8% to a record $65.2 million for the second quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.30 per diluted share, a 5.5% increase from the prior year's $2.18 per diluted share.
  • Gross Profit: Improved 8.1% to $251.4 million, with gross margin rising to 34.1% from 33.6% in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $380.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 215 thousand shares repurchased at a total cost of $46 million during the quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting a 6% increase from last year's third quarter dividend.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Installed Building Products Inc is a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products in the United States, serving both residential and commercial markets.

1818978177809281024.png

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Installed Building Products Inc reported net revenue of $737.6 million for Q2 2024, a 6.6% increase from $692.1 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $745.50 million. The company's net income for the quarter was $65.2 million, up 5.8% from $61.6 million in the prior year period. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) increased by 5.5% to $2.30, missing the analyst estimate of $2.56.

Segment Performance

The Installation segment, which is the primary revenue driver, saw a 7.0% increase in revenue to $697.3 million. The Other segment, which includes manufacturing and distribution operations, reported revenue of $40.3 million, slightly up from $40.2 million in the prior year period.

Profitability and Margins

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $251.4 million, an 8.1% increase from $232.5 million in Q2 2023. The gross profit margin improved to 34.1% from 33.6% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.3% to $129.8 million, setting a new second-quarter record for the company.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Installed Building Products Inc had $380.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company repurchased approximately 215 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $46 million during the quarter. Additionally, the company declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, which was paid to shareholders on June 30, 2024.

Recent Developments and Acquisitions

Installed Building Products Inc continues to focus on growth through acquisitions. In July 2024, the company acquired Euroview Enterprises, LLC, an installer of various building products with annual revenue of approximately $20 million. This acquisition is part of the company's strategy to expand its market presence and diversify its product offerings.

Commentary and Outlook

"IBP reported another strong quarter of growth and profitability highlighting the value our talented and committed teams provide to our residential and commercial customers. Growth across our core end markets remained positive during the second quarter as builders continued to meet new construction home demand, helping IBP achieve another quarter of record sales and earnings," stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $737.6 million $692.1 million
Net Income $65.2 million $61.6 million
EPS (Diluted) $2.30 $2.18
Gross Profit $251.4 million $232.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $129.8 million $122.1 million

Analysis

Installed Building Products Inc's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates solid growth in revenue and profitability, although it fell short of analyst estimates. The company's focus on acquisitions and expanding its market presence has contributed to its revenue growth. However, the slight miss on revenue and EPS estimates indicates potential challenges in meeting market expectations. The improvement in gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA highlights the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Overall, Installed Building Products Inc remains well-positioned in the homebuilding and construction industry, with a strong balance sheet and a strategic focus on growth through acquisitions. Investors should monitor the company's ability to continue its growth trajectory and meet market expectations in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Installed Building Products Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.