Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.16 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses $1.02 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by RV and Housing Markets

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.02 billion, up 10% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $975.62 million.
  • Net Income: Increased 13% to $48 million compared to $42 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.16, an 11% increase from $1.94 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Margin: Improved by 10 basis points to 8.3% from 8.2% in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $348 million on a trailing twelve-month basis, down from $444 million in the prior year period.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $519 million in available liquidity and a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, a leading provider of building products and materials for recreational vehicles (RVs) and manufactured housing, reported significant growth in both revenue and net income.

Company Overview

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial) operates through two primary segments: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, offers products such as furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment provides prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured housing industries.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial) reported a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $1.02 billion, driven by a 17% rise in RV revenue and an 11% increase in Housing revenue. This growth was partially offset by a 30% decline in Marine revenue. The company's operating margin improved by 10 basis points to 8.3%, and net income rose by 13% to $48 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 5% to $2.16, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.06.

1818988628265824256.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1.02 billion $920.7 million
Operating Income $85 million $76 million
Net Income $48 million $42 million
Diluted EPS $2.16 $1.94

Performance Analysis

The increase in revenue was primarily attributed to higher sales in the RV and Housing markets, along with the acquisition of Sportech in the first quarter of 2024. The company's strategic diversification and cost management initiatives have played a crucial role in enhancing its financial performance. Operating income for the quarter increased by 12% to $85 million, while the operating margin improved to 8.3%.

Segment Performance

RV revenue, which constitutes 44% of total revenue, increased by 17% to $450 million. The Housing segment, accounting for 30% of revenue, saw an 11% rise to $305 million. However, the Marine segment experienced a 30% decline in revenue, amounting to $158 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial) maintained a solid balance sheet with a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x and liquidity of $519 million. Cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2024 was $173 million, compared to $178 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was $348 million.

Management Commentary

"Our solid revenue and operating margin improvement in the second quarter reflect the strategic diversification investments we have made over the last several years as well as our cost management initiatives and capital expenditures related to automation projects," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer.
"We believe our history of successful, targeted acquisitions has bolstered the resiliency of our business, deepened our talent bench, and improved our ability to grow revenue and margins," added Jeff Rodino, President – RV.

Conclusion

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by growth in the RV and Housing markets and strategic acquisitions. The company's focus on cost management and operational efficiencies has resulted in improved margins and profitability. With a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and deliver value to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Patrick Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.