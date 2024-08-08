Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.03 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $2.2 Billion Falls Short

Revenue Decline and Lower Net Income Amid Operational Improvements

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $2.2 billion, fell short of analyst estimates of $2.254 billion and down 3.6% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $15.4 million ($0.03 per share), compared to $78.3 million ($0.17 per share) in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $867.2 million, a decrease of 5.9% year-over-year, with a margin of 38.7%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Deficit of $40.9 million, impacted by $57 million in higher cash taxes year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $347.7 million, a reduction of 26.6% year-over-year, with capital intensity at 15.5%.
  • Residential Revenue: $1.8 billion, down 4.4% year-over-year, with ARPU at $135.95, a slight decrease of 1.1% year-over-year.
  • Business Services Revenue: $369.3 million, an increase of 1.3% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Altice USA Inc (ATUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a mixed performance with revenue and earnings falling short of analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Altice USA Inc (ATUS, Financial) is a major broadband communications and video services provider in the United States. The company was formed after Altice Europe acquired Suddenlink in 2015 and Cablevision in 2016. These acquisitions brought together networks that provide television, internet access, and phone services to approximately 9.5 million homes and businesses, primarily under the Optimum brand. Altice USA also owns News 12 Networks and i24News, which broadcast local and international news.

Financial Performance

For Q2 2024, Altice USA reported total revenue of $2.2 billion, a 3.6% decline year-over-year, missing the analyst estimate of $2.25 billion. The company also reported a net income attributable to stockholders of $15.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, falling short of the estimated earnings per share of $0.07.

1818988844457029632.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $2.2 billion $2.3 billion -3.6%
Net Income $15.4 million $78.3 million -80.3%
Adjusted EBITDA $867.2 million $921.7 million -5.9%
Free Cash Flow (Deficit) ($40.9) million ($34.6) million -18.2%

Operational Highlights

Despite the financial challenges, Altice USA reported significant operational improvements. The company saw growth in fiber customer net additions, reaching 434,000 fiber customers, a 74% increase compared to Q2 2023. Mobile line net additions also accelerated, with 33,000 new lines added in Q2 2024, doubling the growth rate from the previous year.

Altice USA's Chairman and CEO, Dennis Mathew, commented, "In the second quarter, our company achieved significant improvements in operational metrics and customer satisfaction, growth in our fiber, mobile, and B2B businesses, and continued stabilization of ARPU across our base."

Challenges and Future Outlook

The company faced a 4.4% year-over-year decline in residential revenue, amounting to $1.8 billion, and a 7.2% drop in news and advertising revenue, totaling $105.3 million. These declines were partially offset by a 1.3% increase in business services revenue, which reached $369.3 million.

Altice USA also reported a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities, which fell to $306.8 million in Q2 2024 from $438.8 million in Q2 2023. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin also declined to 38.7% from 39.7% in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Debt

As of June 30, 2024, Altice USA's consolidated net debt stood at $24.6 billion, with a net leverage ratio of 7.2x. The company's weighted average cost of debt was 6.5%, with a weighted average life of debt of 4.6 years.

Conclusion

Altice USA Inc (ATUS, Financial) continues to face financial challenges, including declining revenues and net income. However, the company has made significant strides in operational improvements, particularly in its fiber and mobile segments. Investors will be closely watching how these operational gains translate into financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Altice USA Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.