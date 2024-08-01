SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.06 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $193.3M Beats Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Continued Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $193.3 million, representing 4% year-over-year growth, surpassing analyst estimates of $188.67 million.
  • Net Income: $11.1 million for the second quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $92.5 million, representing a margin of 48% of total revenue and 17% year-over-year growth.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $269.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36%.
  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $704.7 million, representing year-over-year growth of 7%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $169.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Debt: $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2024.
On August 1, 2024, SolarWinds Corp (SWI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. SolarWinds Corp, a leading provider of IT management software, reported total revenue of $193.3 million, surpassing the estimated $188.67 million, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, aligning with analyst expectations.

Company Overview

SolarWinds Corp is renowned for its comprehensive IT management software solutions, which enable technology professionals to monitor and manage IT environments securely. The company's products are designed to handle networks, systems, databases, and applications across various IT environments, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

SolarWinds Corp reported a total revenue of $193.3 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 4% year-over-year growth. The company's net income for the quarter stood at $11.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $92.5 million, representing a 17% year-over-year growth and a margin of 48% of total revenue. Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached $269.9 million, marking a 36% year-over-year growth, while Total ARR was $704.7 million, a 7% increase from the previous year.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance is significant as it highlights SolarWinds Corp's ability to maintain growth and profitability amidst a competitive market. The increase in recurring revenue, which constitutes 93% of total revenue, underscores the company's successful transition to a subscription-based model, ensuring a steady revenue stream.

Financial Achievements

SolarWinds Corp's financial achievements are crucial for its position in the software industry. The company's ability to generate a high adjusted EBITDA margin of 48% demonstrates operational efficiency and effective cost management. The substantial growth in Subscription ARR indicates strong customer retention and expansion, vital for long-term sustainability.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Key details from the income statement reveal a gross profit of $173 million, with operating expenses totaling $123.5 million. The balance sheet shows total assets of $3.06 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $158.8 million. The company's total debt stands at $1.2 billion, reflecting a well-managed capital structure.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $193.3 million $185.0 million
Net Income $11.1 million $0.26 million
Adjusted EBITDA $92.5 million $79.0 million
Subscription ARR $269.9 million $198.5 million
Total ARR $704.7 million $658.5 million

Commentary and Outlook

“In Q2, we continued the momentum that we have been building over the last several quarters, exceeding the high end of our guidance for total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and delivering our highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA of the past 15 quarters,” said SolarWinds President and Chief Executive Officer Sudhakar Ramakrishna.

Looking ahead, SolarWinds Corp has provided a positive financial outlook for Q3 2024, with expected revenue between $191 million and $196 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $90 million to $93 million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates total revenue between $778 million and $788 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $368 million and $375 million.

SolarWinds Corp's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position the company well for continued growth and success in the IT management software industry. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SolarWinds Corp for further details.

