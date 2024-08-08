CRA International Inc (CRAI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.94, Revenue at $171.4 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue Growth Amidst Decline in Net Income

Summary
  • Revenue: $171.4 million, up 5.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $168.25 million.
  • Net Income: $6.5 million, a decrease of 31.6% year-over-year from $9.5 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.94, down 29.9% from $1.34 in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA: Increased 18.5% to $22.3 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared to $18.8 million, or 11.6% of revenue, in the prior year.
  • Capital Return: $27.0 million returned to shareholders, including $2.9 million in dividend payments and $24.1 million for share repurchases.
On August 1, 2024, CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. CRA International Inc is a U.S.-based advisory firm that provides economic, financial, and management consultancy services. The company advises clients on economic and financial issues relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings and helps businesses set important business strategies and solve performance-related issues. The company's clients include domestic and foreign companies, government agencies, public and private utilities, and national and international trade associations. CRA International generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Performance Overview

CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) reported a revenue of $171.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, marking a 5.9% increase year over year and surpassing the analyst estimate of $168.25 million. However, the company faced challenges with a significant decline in net income, which decreased by 31.2% year over year to $6.5 million. This decline in net income is a critical concern as it reflects the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in net income, CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company reported non-GAAP net income of $12.7 million, a 26.4% increase year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.83, a 28.9% increase from the previous year. These achievements are significant as they highlight the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core operations, excluding one-time charges and non-cash items.

However, the company incurred restructuring expenses of $8.2 million, which included cash severance of $2.5 million and non-cash charges of $5.7 million. These expenses were associated with portfolio optimization actions aimed at enhancing the performance of its service portfolio. The restructuring expenses impacted the company's net income and earnings per share, which decreased to $0.94 from $1.34 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $171.4 million $161.9 million
Net Income $6.5 million $9.5 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $12.7 million $10.0 million
Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.94 $1.34
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share $1.83 $1.42

Income Statement Highlights

According to the income statement, CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) reported a revenue of $171.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $161.9 million in the same period last year. The cost of services increased to $125.3 million, representing 73.1% of revenue, up from 70.0% in the previous year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses also rose to $32.0 million, accounting for 18.7% of revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) reported total assets of $546.0 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $24.6 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $354.3 million, with shareholders' equity at $191.7 million. The company returned $27.0 million of capital to its shareholders, consisting of $2.9 million in dividend payments and $24.1 million for share repurchases.

Management Commentary

"CRA continued its run of strong performance into the second quarter as revenue increased 5.9% year over year to $171.4 million," said Paul Maleh, CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Broad-based contributions drove our results, with five practices growing revenue year over year—Antitrust & Competition Economics, Financial Economics, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, and Life Sciences. From this position of strength, we took steps during the quarter to further enhance the performance of our service portfolio as reflected in our increased financial guidance."

Analysis and Outlook

CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) has demonstrated robust revenue growth and improved non-GAAP earnings, reflecting its strong operational performance. However, the decline in net income and the impact of restructuring expenses highlight the challenges the company faces in optimizing its portfolio and managing costs. The company's ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining revenue growth will be crucial for its future performance.

For the full year fiscal 2024, CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial) has raised its revenue guidance to a range of $670.0 million to $685.0 million and expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12.2% to 13.0%. This optimistic outlook underscores the company's confidence in its strategic initiatives and market position.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CRA International Inc for further details.

