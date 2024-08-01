InterDigital Inc (IDCC) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $3.93, Revenue of $223.5 Million, Both Beating Estimates

Record Revenue and Raised Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $223.5 million, significantly surpassing the estimate of $199.68 million and marking a 120% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $109.7 million, a remarkable 403% increase from $21.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.93, a substantial rise from $0.79 in the prior year, reflecting a 397% increase.
  • Operating Expenses: $89.6 million, up 15% from $78.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $157.7 million, a 194% increase from $53.6 million in Q2 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 71%.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised by $70 million to a range of $690 million to $740 million, reflecting strong business momentum.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing remarkable financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. InterDigital Inc is a research and development company focused on wireless, video, Artificial Intelligence, and related technologies. The company designs and develops technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. The majority of its revenue is generated from fixed-fee patent license agreements, with a smaller portion coming from variable royalty agreements. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe, with the majority of revenue coming from China.

1818993046663098368.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

InterDigital Inc reported revenues of $223.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase of 120% compared to $101.6 million in Q2 2023. The company's net income surged to $109.7 million, up 403% from $21.8 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a substantial rise to $3.93 from $0.79, marking a 397% increase.

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Change
Revenues $223.5M $101.6M 120%
Operating Expenses $89.6M $78.2M 15%
Net Income $109.7M $21.8M 403%
Diluted EPS $3.93 $0.79 397%

Revenue Breakdown

InterDigital Inc's revenue growth was driven by a significant increase in catch-up revenues, which amounted to $127.6 million, compared to just $2.5 million in Q2 2023. Recurring revenues slightly decreased by 3% to $95.9 million from $99.1 million. The smartphone segment contributed $199.2 million, a 125% increase from $88.6 million, while the CE, IoT/Auto segment saw a 91% rise to $23.7 million from $12.4 million.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $89.6 million, up 15% from $78.2 million in Q2 2023. Despite the increase in expenses, the company's net income margin improved significantly to 49% from 21%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $157.7 million, a 194% increase from $53.6 million in the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 71%, up from 53%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

InterDigital Inc's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets of $1.64 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.77 billion at the end of 2023. The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $760.3 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $48.9 million for Q2 2024, compared to $45.4 million in Q2 2023.

Outlook and Guidance

Given the strong performance in the first half of 2024, InterDigital Inc has raised its full-year revenue guidance by $70 million to a range of $690 million to $740 million. The company also provided an initial outlook for Q3 2024, with expected revenues between $94 million and $98 million and adjusted EBITDA between $36 million and $39 million.

"Our performance in the second quarter far exceeded the outlook and highlights how we continue to execute on our strategy and strengthen our innovation pipeline to support long-term growth," commented Liren Chen, CEO and President, InterDigital.

Conclusion

InterDigital Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate the company's strong execution and strategic positioning in the technology sector. The significant increase in revenue and net income, along with the raised full-year guidance, underscores the company's potential for sustained growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how InterDigital Inc continues to leverage its innovation pipeline and strategic initiatives in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from InterDigital Inc for further details.

