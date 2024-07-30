On July 30, 2024, Ralph Gallo, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK, Financial), executed a sale of 7,700 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $19.63 per share, totaling approximately $151,151. After this transaction, the insider now owns 404 shares of the company.

Parke Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank, providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products and operates several branches in Southern New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area.

Over the past year, Ralph Gallo has sold a total of 12,200 shares of Parke Bancorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Parke Bancorp Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Parke Bancorp Inc were trading at $19.63 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $233.993 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.93, which is higher than the industry median of 10.37.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Parke Bancorp Inc is estimated at $18.12 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as part of their investment strategy, especially considering the company's valuation and stock performance metrics.

